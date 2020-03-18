DI/Cainhoy Restaurant Guide – Who’s doing takeout and delivery?
The below list was created on March 18, the morning the prohibition against in-store service went into effect. We will update it from time to time but please check with each restaurant as each restaurant’s plans continue to change at their own pace due to unforeseen circumstances as they grapple with the impacts of the coronavirus. If you have updates to this list, please send to sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com.
Daniel Island Restaurants
Agave’s Daniel Island
Offering takeout orders. Delivery available.
Phone: (843) 971-6790
Website: http://www.agavescantina.com
Ali Baba Daniel Island
Takeout and delivery with UberEats and DoorDash
Phone: (843) 377-8666
Website: https://alibabacharleston.com
Beech
Pickup orders – pullup service. Order by phone or through app. Own delivery service and UberEats.
Phone: (843) 800-5755
Website: www.eatbeech.com
Blondies Bagel and Cafe
Offering takeout and outdoor seating with 7am-1pm hours.
Phone: (843) 377-8671
Website: http://www.blondiesdi.com
Daniel Island Grille
Offering pickup and delivery and online ordering.
Phone: (843) 377-8750
Website: https://www.dighospitality.com/
Dragon Palace
Takeout available.
Phone: 843-388-8823
Website: www.dragonpalacesc.com
Dockery's
Takeout and limited delivery. Family Style Meals (pick up 4pm-8pm), Takeout(pick up 12pm-8pm) & Delivery. Our Family Style meals will change weekly.
Order Online: Dockerysdi.com
Call to place a delivery order 843-471-1130
Phone: (843)471-1170
Website: dockerysdi.com/family
Laura Alberts
Open for outdoor patio seating today, 2.18. 11-3pm (Lunch) and 5-7pm (Dinner). Tables are 8-10ft apart from each other. Delivery for the Full Menu at a 20% delivery fee.
Dinner To Go still on schedule for Call Ahead ordering and carry out pickup between 3-6pm.
Mpishi
Takeout and local delivery.
Phone: (843) 867-6066
Website: http://mpishirestaurant.com
NY Butcher Shop
Grocery is open.
Phone: (843) 972-8296
Website: https://www.newyorkbutcherdanielisland.com
Orlandos
Offering takeout and delivery.
Phone: (843) 884-6292
Website: http://www.orlandospizza.com
Ristorante LIDI
Takeout and delivery. Lunch 11:30 -2:00; Dinner 5:00 - 9:00. Call or order online.
Phone: (843) 471-1597
Website: https://ristorantelidi.com/
Sermet’s Courtyard
Temporarily closed as of March 19, 2020.
Phone: (843) 471-1777
Website: www.sermets.com
Tropical Smoothie
Offering carry out and delivery
Phone: (843) 352-7162
Website: https://locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sc/charleston/186-seven-farms-drive
Vespa
Offering pick-up and delivery
Phone: (843) 881-0101
Website: http://www.vespapizzeria.com
Wasabi Daniel Island
Open for take-out only from 12pm-8pm for call-in/walk-in orders, ChowNow pick up orders and UberEats delivery until further notice. (lunch menu will be available from 12pm-3pm.)
Phone: (843) 388-8828
Website: http://www.wasabi-di.com
Clements Ferry Area Restaurants
Dog & Duck
ONLINE ordering for pickup - place your order at www.doganduckfamilypubs.com
Jersey Mike’s
Delivery is now available through their app. Download our latest version and place an order for delivery or carry-out today. https://jmikes.co/app
Joey Tomatoes
Takeout and will start delivery on 3/19/20
Phone: (843) 867-6044
Lowco Café
Drive thru & take-out orders only
Phone: (843) 471-1720
Website: http://www.lowcocafe.com
Toyko Express
Takeout. No delivery.
Phone: (843) 856-5070
Zavarella’s
Takeout and delivery, including Daniel Island. Call in and order online.
Phone: 843-867-6060
Website: http://www.zavarellaspizza.com