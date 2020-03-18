DI/Cainhoy Restaurant Guide – Who’s doing takeout and delivery?

The below list was created on March 18, the morning the prohibition against in-store service went into effect. We will update it from time to time but please check with each restaurant as each restaurant’s plans continue to change at their own pace due to unforeseen circumstances as they grapple with the impacts of the coronavirus. If you have updates to this list, please send to sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com.

Daniel Island Restaurants

Agave’s Daniel Island

Offering takeout orders. Delivery available.

Phone: (843) 971-6790

Website: http://www.agavescantina.com

Ali Baba Daniel Island

Takeout and delivery with UberEats and DoorDash

Phone: (843) 377-8666

Website: https://alibabacharleston.com

Beech

Pickup orders – pullup service. Order by phone or through app. Own delivery service and UberEats.

Phone: (843) 800-5755

Website: www.eatbeech.com

Blondies Bagel and Cafe

Offering takeout and outdoor seating with 7am-1pm hours.

Phone: (843) 377-8671

Website: http://www.blondiesdi.com

Daniel Island Grille

Offering pickup and delivery and online ordering.

Phone: (843) 377-8750

Website: https://www.dighospitality.com/

Dragon Palace

Takeout available.

Phone: 843-388-8823

Website: www.dragonpalacesc.com

Dockery's

Takeout and limited delivery. Family Style Meals (pick up 4pm-8pm), Takeout(pick up 12pm-8pm) & Delivery. Our Family Style meals will change weekly.

Order Online: Dockerysdi.com

Call to place a delivery order 843-471-1130

Phone: (843)471-1170

Website: dockerysdi.com/family

Laura Alberts

Open for outdoor patio seating today, 2.18. 11-3pm (Lunch) and 5-7pm (Dinner). Tables are 8-10ft apart from each other. Delivery for the Full Menu at a 20% delivery fee.



Dinner To Go still on schedule for Call Ahead ordering and carry out pickup between 3-6pm.

Mpishi

Takeout and local delivery.

Phone: (843) 867-6066

Website: http://mpishirestaurant.com

NY Butcher Shop

Grocery is open.

Phone: (843) 972-8296

Website: https://www.newyorkbutcherdanielisland.com

Orlandos

Offering takeout and delivery.

Phone: (843) 884-6292

Website: http://www.orlandospizza.com

Ristorante LIDI

Takeout and delivery. Lunch 11:30 -2:00; Dinner 5:00 - 9:00. Call or order online.

Phone: (843) 471-1597

Website: https://ristorantelidi.com/

Sermet’s Courtyard

Temporarily closed as of March 19, 2020.

Phone: (843) 471-1777

Website: www.sermets.com

Tropical Smoothie

Offering carry out and delivery

Phone: (843) 352-7162

Website: https://locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sc/charleston/186-seven-farms-drive

Vespa

Offering pick-up and delivery

Phone: (843) 881-0101

Website: http://www.vespapizzeria.com

Wasabi Daniel Island

Open for take-out only from 12pm-8pm for call-in/walk-in orders, ChowNow pick up orders and UberEats delivery until further notice. (lunch menu will be available from 12pm-3pm.)

Phone: (843) 388-8828

Website: http://www.wasabi-di.com

Clements Ferry Area Restaurants

Dog & Duck

ONLINE ordering for pickup - place your order at www.doganduckfamilypubs.com

Jersey Mike’s

Delivery is now available through their app. Download our latest version and place an order for delivery or carry-out today. https://jmikes.co/app

Joey Tomatoes

Takeout and will start delivery on 3/19/20

Phone: (843) 867-6044

Lowco Café

Drive thru & take-out orders only

Phone: (843) 471-1720

Website: http://www.lowcocafe.com

Toyko Express

Takeout. No delivery.

Phone: (843) 856-5070

Zavarella’s

Takeout and delivery, including Daniel Island. Call in and order online.

Phone: 843-867-6060

Website: http://www.zavarellaspizza.com