Did someone say, PIE?!

Pretty Little Pie Delivery

Gabrielle Barnett, owner of Charleston Farm Fresh

Charleston Farm Fresh is a farmer’s market on wheels, created during the pandemic by Gabrielle Barnett. She said, “I moved here from California where I raised chickens and farmers markets were such a part of our life. I felt Charleston did not have the same access to local fresh eggs, produce, baked goods, etc. so I figured I would just create my own farmers market that could be delivered to everyone’s homes.”

The company sells locally made pies from Pretty Little Pie Company, tartlets, cheesecakes, cookies, and cakes as well as farm fresh eggs, produce, meats, jams, honey, and more. To purchase, visit CharlestonFarmFresh.com. Pie orders are due by Nov. 23. Delivery is free with no minimums.

Traditional Apple Pie Provided by Allie Clay, Pastry Chef at Mpishi

Mpishi, on Seven Farms Drive, has quickly become a Daniel Island staple. This year, the restaurant is offering a take home Thanksgiving bundle with an added pie menu that includes a pumpkin pie, Marlborough apple pie, and a chocolate pecan pie. The last day to place a pie order is Wednesday, Nov. 17. Pick up time will be Nov. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. To order, call 843-867-6066.

Chef Allie Clay’s apple pie that will be offered for take out this year has a custard base. Below, she shares a recipe of a classic version that has been previously served at Mpishi.

All Butter Crust:

• 3 tablespoons sour cream

• 1/3 cup ice water

• 12 ½ ounces all purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 8 ounces unsalted butter, cut into pieces and very cold

Combine flour, salt and sugar in a food processor and run until combined. Add the butter and pulse just until butter forms pieces about the size of peas. Combine the water and sour cream. Empty the processor into a large bowl and add the water and sour cream using either your hands and/or a spatula to combine. There should still be little pieces of butter visible. Refrigerate until chilled. Roll chilled dough into a circle larger than your pie dish (you can use the dish as a guide). Use the rolling pin to help transfer the crust into the pie dish. Chill until ready to use.

Filling:

• 3½ - 4 pounds of apples (I like a mix of Macintosh and Granny Smith), peeled, cored and sliced

• Juice and zest of 1 lemon

• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 5 ¼ ounces sugar

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

• ¼ teaspoon nutmeg

• 1/8 teaspoon allspice

Preheat the oven to 425° F.

Toss the apples in the lemon juice and zest. Combine the flour with the rest of the ingredients then add to the apples. Heap the apples in the pie shell (it should really be mounded high!). Roll out the other pie crust and place on top of the pie. Tuck the top crust under the bottom crust along the edges and crimp. Brush the pie with beaten egg white and sprinkle with a little sugar. Cut slits in the top and bake for 25 minutes. Lower the oven temperature to 375° F and bake for another 35 minutes.