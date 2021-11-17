Did someone say, PIE?!
Wed, 11/17/2021 - 9:47am admin
By:
Elizabeth Horton (compiled by)
Turkey may be the star attraction of the Thanksgiving table, but nothing rounds out a holiday feast like a fresh baked pie. The ultimate comfort food incorporates the flavors and warmth of autumn and there’s an array of options to satisfy every palate, ranging from savory to sweet, flaky to dense. Choose a classic pumpkin pie baked by Mpishi or introduce a new tradition, like the Spicy Pecan Bars offered by My Organic Bakery. Try out a recipe from our collection below, or if there’s no time to bake, connect with one of our local businesses offering take-out desserts.
Pretty Little Pie Delivery
Gabrielle Barnett, owner of Charleston Farm Fresh
Charleston Farm Fresh is a farmer’s market on wheels, created during the pandemic by Gabrielle Barnett. She said, “I moved here from California where I raised chickens and farmers markets were such a part of our life. I felt Charleston did not have the same access to local fresh eggs, produce, baked goods, etc. so I figured I would just create my own farmers market that could be delivered to everyone’s homes.”
The company sells locally made pies from Pretty Little Pie Company, tartlets, cheesecakes, cookies, and cakes as well as farm fresh eggs, produce, meats, jams, honey, and more. To purchase, visit CharlestonFarmFresh.com. Pie orders are due by Nov. 23. Delivery is free with no minimums.
Traditional Apple Pie
Provided by Allie Clay, Pastry Chef at Mpishi
Mpishi, on Seven Farms Drive, has quickly become a Daniel Island staple. This year, the restaurant is offering a take home Thanksgiving bundle with an added pie menu that includes a pumpkin pie, Marlborough apple pie, and a chocolate pecan pie. The last day to place a pie order is Wednesday, Nov. 17. Pick up time will be Nov. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. To order, call 843-867-6066.
Chef Allie Clay’s apple pie that will be offered for take out this year has a custard base. Below, she shares a recipe of a classic version that has been previously served at Mpishi.
All Butter Crust:
• 3 tablespoons sour cream
• 1/3 cup ice water
• 12 ½ ounces all purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• 8 ounces unsalted butter, cut into pieces and very cold
Combine flour, salt and sugar in a food processor and run until combined. Add the butter and pulse just until butter forms pieces about the size of peas. Combine the water and sour cream. Empty the processor into a large bowl and add the water and sour cream using either your hands and/or a spatula to combine. There should still be little pieces of butter visible. Refrigerate until chilled. Roll chilled dough into a circle larger than your pie dish (you can use the dish as a guide). Use the rolling pin to help transfer the crust into the pie dish. Chill until ready to use.
Filling:
• 3½ - 4 pounds of apples (I like a mix of Macintosh and Granny Smith), peeled, cored and sliced
• Juice and zest of 1 lemon
• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 5 ¼ ounces sugar
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
• ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
• 1/8 teaspoon allspice
Preheat the oven to 425° F.
Toss the apples in the lemon juice and zest. Combine the flour with the rest of the ingredients then add to the apples. Heap the apples in the pie shell (it should really be mounded high!). Roll out the other pie crust and place on top of the pie. Tuck the top crust under the bottom crust along the edges and crimp. Brush the pie with beaten egg white and sprinkle with a little sugar. Cut slits in the top and bake for 25 minutes. Lower the oven temperature to 375° F and bake for another 35 minutes.
Mixed Berry Pie
Provided by Nevaeh Johns, owner of The Dessert Club
Nevaeh Johns has nostalgic memories of baking with her mom — her culinary education began in her home kitchen starting at the age of five. After graduating from Philip Simmons High School in 2020, she began her journey of entrepreneurship. Johns has been taking orders for six months and offers local delivery. Her specialties include pies, cakes, cupcakes, and breads. Johns said, “My holiday specials right now for cupcakes are gingerbread with cream cheese frosting, apple filled vanilla spiced, peppermint mocha and eggnog cupcakes. For my dessert breads I have a pumpkin, chocolate banana, zucchini, orange glazed eggnog, and cranberry bread.” Text 512-468-5502 or email Thedessertclubsc@gmail.com.
Recipe:
First work on the dough so it can rest while you make the filling.
Dough
• 2 ¾ cups of flour
• 1 cup of butter (it’s easier if you dice it up)
• ¼ teaspoon salt (if you used salted butter leave out)
• 2/4 cup of water (add ¼ at a time)
In a large bowl, mix flour and salt (use a sifter for smoother result) and add in butter in 2 different parts. Mix with your hands until butter and flour are combined and crumbles. Slowly add ice water while mixing. Then use your hands to knead it a little bit until all ingredients are mixed. Divide dough into 2 portions so that 1 is larger than the other. (if you are using a pie tin bigger than the standard size tin you might have to make extra dough - do so by halving the dough recipe) Shape each into a disk. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour.
Filling
• ¾ cup white sugar
• ¼ cup brown sugar
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• ¼ cup corn starch
• ½ teaspoon vanilla
• ⅓ cup water
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice (I use fresh lemons)
• 2 tablespoons butter
• ½ cup blueberries
• 1 cup strawberries
• 1 cup raspberries
• 1 cup black berries
In a small bowl mix the brown sugar and white sugar together. (Sift for no bumps.) Then in a large saucepan, whisk the sugars, cornstarch, salt, water and vanilla until smooth and add blueberries. Bring the mixture to a boil. (If you don’t have cornstarch you can use flour.) Cook and stir for 3 minutes or until thickened. Cool slightly. Gently fold raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and lemon juice into the blueberry mixture until combined evenly. Preheat the oven to 400° F. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the bigger portion of dough to a 1/8-inch-thick circle, then transfer the circle to a 9-inch pie plate. (If bigger, use more dough and make a bigger circle.) Trim the crust to desired length or to the edge of the pie plate. Add the filling and dot with butter. Roll remaining dough to a 1/8-inch-thick circle cut into wide strips. Arrange over filling in a lattice pattern. Trim and seal strips to the edge of the bottom crust. Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce oven setting to 350° and bake 45-50 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool on a wire rack.
Southern Pecan Pie
Recipe provided by Eleanor Van Dyke (author Elizabeth Horton’s mother)
My mother, Eleanor Van Dyke, began making pecan pies in the 1960’s, using her red and white plaid Better Homes & Gardens cookbook as her guide. As a new wife and a new baker, she said that she had her share of mishaps in the kitchen, but her traditional pecan pie always adorned the Thanksgiving table when I was growing up. Now, family members frequently request her pecan pie, and when company’s coming, there’s usually a fresh pie ready and waiting on the kitchen counter.
Recipe:
To prepare, preheat oven to 350°. Beat 3 eggs thoroughly with 2/3 cup sugar, a pinch of salt, 1 cup of dark corn syrup, and 1/3 cup melted butter. Spoon in 1 cup of pecan halves. Pour into a 9-inch unbaked pastry shell (use store bought or your favorite pastry recipe). Bake for 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted halfway between the center and edge comes out clean. Cool completely before serving.
Spicy Pecan Bars
Provided by Natalia Akst, owner of My Organic Bakery
Locally owned My Organic Bakery makes their beautifully presented, unique desserts from scratch using the highest quality ingredients, and can accommodate gluten-free, lectin-free, sugar-free, vegan, and peanut-free requests. The company is taking pre-orders for Thanksgiving. There will be four cakes available: Carrot cake with caramel and cream cheese frosting, Madagascar vanilla, fluffy honey, and fluffy spicy. Order online at
MyOrganicBakery.com until Nov. 20.
For a twist on the traditional pecan pie, try this Spicy Pecan Bars recipe.
Serves 10-12 people, cooking time 30-45 min.
For spicy base
• 1 egg
• 1/3 cup sugar
• 1 cup flour
• 2 tablespoons honey
• 2 tablespoons butter room temperature
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Preheat the oven to 355° F. Line a baking dish with parchment paper with enough extra to hang over the edges to create handles after finished baking. Using a mixer, beat up the egg with sugar until fluffy, add honey and butter. Then add all dry ingredients and lemon juice, mix well.
The batter will be thick but still leaky. You do not want to add more flour, because it will affect the texture! Gently spread the batter evenly onto parchment paper with spatula about 1/4 inch thick. Bake for about 15 minutes or until brown. Remove from the baking pan to let it cool down quickly.
While the base is baking, make caramelized pecans.
Place the following ingredients in the pan:
• 1 cup of pecans
• 2 tablespoons butter room temperature
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
Stir constantly (important!) until the sugar is melted and pecans covered with syrup. The house will be scented with outstanding aroma!
Once done, do not leave in the pan, we do not want pecans to be overcooked while the pan is still hot. Transfer the pecans over to any plate and let them cool. They will become crispy in a few minutes, chop them in a blender for a few seconds.
Cream cheese frosting: Using the mixer, combine 1 pack (8 ounces) of cream cheese, 1/2 cup of whipped cream and 1/2 tablespoonsp of sugar powder and whisk until smooth.
Putting the layers together: Spread the cream cheese frosting over the base and sprinkle with chopped caramelized pecans. Cut into pieces.