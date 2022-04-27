Home / News / DIHS hosts birthday celebration for island’s namesake!

Wed, 04/27/2022 - 9:05am admin

Daniel Island Historical Society members and guests set sail on an inaugural adventure last Sunday, April 24, to celebrate the 376th birthday of the island’s namesake, Gov. Robert Daniell. Attendees enjoyed a beautiful afternoon cruise on board the Daniel Island Ferry, along with a presentation on Daniell’s life and island history by DIHS co-founder Mike Dahlman.The group also took time to sing happy birthday to Daniell, who was born on April 20, 1646. 

Photos by Elizabeth Bush

