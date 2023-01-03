DIHS spotlights ‘Ukweli’ in commemoration of Black History Month

The Daniel Island Historical Society took a deep dive into the book “Ukweli: Searching for Healing Truth” at its Feb. 21 program, held at Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island. Guest speakers Herb Frazier, co-editor of the book, and Steve Bailey, a contributor, shared stories about the genesis of “Ukweli,” a Swahili word for “truth.” As Frazier explained to the audience, the book is a compilation of essays and poems from some 47 contributors, who shared their thoughts, ideas, feelings and emotions on race relations in America and the Black experience.

“In order to heal, we have to confront the past,” Frazier said.

According to the book’s publisher, Evening Post Books, “Ukweli” offers “insight into the struggles Black people have faced as they’ve made substantial contributions to America, and helped to define its soul. It shows a part of American history often overlooked or misunderstood.”