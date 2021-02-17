The DIME debuts on DI waterfront

There’s a new foodie scene on Daniel Island’s waterfront to start your sunrise. Whether you’re a coffee enthusiast, have a sweet tooth or like grab-and-go deli items, The Daniel Island Market & Eatery (DIME) is now open to satisfy your daily cravings.

Following a soft opening last week, The DIME officially swung open its doors to the Daniel Island community on Monday morning, Feb. 15. Located at 30 River Landing Drive, the new eatery is situated within The Waterfront, a new mixed-use development from East West Partners.

Under management and operation of locally acclaimed restaurateur Steve Palmer and The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, The DIME’s niche consists of freshly brewed artisanal coffees, specialty smoothies, made-from-scratch pastries and takeaway sandwiches in a refined café setting.

The DIME offers a thoughtful selection of classic espresso drinks, craft coffee, matcha, and tea, as well as milk alternatives and homemade syrups. Coffee offerings are made from beans freshly roasted at Springbok Coffee Roasters’ downtown Charleston warehouse.

Guests can also enjoy a rotating dessert menu ranging from house-made gelato to affogato and cookie sandwiches. The culinary concept has been compared to The Indigo Road’s Mercantile and Mash concept in downtown Charleston.

With interiors crafted to reflect its casual, waterside location, The DIME’s design embraces rustic flooring and beams, classically painted wainscoting and Lowcountry-inspired wall coverings to foster a coastal atmosphere.

Inside features an open and airy interior with floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. Outside, a patio area, still under construction, will provide al fresco dining options and includes a fireplace.

“We’re excited to welcome the Daniel Island community to The DIME,” said Jason Bearden, general manager. “While we’re starting out with a small menu focused on our coffee bar and pastry offerings, we plan to expand with even more grab-and-go market items and pizza by the slice in the near future.”

The DIME is open daily, Monday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit thedimedi.com.