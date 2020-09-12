DINA activities were slowed by COVID in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic may have hampered the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association’s (DINA) ability to engage the community in the usual manner, but organizers are keeping a positive outlook for 2021.

“I look forward to getting back to some sense of normalcy in the next three to six months,” said DINA President Greg Taylor.

The neighborhood organization held its fourth quarter meeting via Zoom on Dec. 2. The last meeting of the year touched on several topics, including DINA’s mission and the post-pandemic future.

Taylor started off the meeting with a brief summary of the organization’s mission to represent all Daniel Island residents and keep them informed about significant developments affecting the community. Founded in 1998, DINA is made up of volunteers that help foster a sense of community and cooperation among residents.

Treasurer Kelly Stechmesser reported the COVID crisis resulted in zero financial activity, and although no money came in, the good news was no money went out.

“As treasurer, I support our board in other ways, but because of COVID, we’ve had no activity with funds. I was planning the oyster roast, which is our annual fundraiser, but of course we had to cancel,” Stechmesser said, adding currently there is a balance of $3,225.40 in the DINA bank account.

Secretary Michael Shestko presented the minutes of the last meeting, which included information on DINA’s web page construction. The new website will be an important resource for community information. It should be up and running in the next 30-45 days.

Dave Campopiano discussed governance transition plans in his committee report. The transition committee was established in 2016 to help Daniel Island evolve from a developer-controlled community to a resident-controlled community. Campopiano presented a timeline for facilitating the transfer of management and operations to DI residents. Control of the Daniel Island Community Association, Daniel Island Town Association and Daniel Island Park Association will be turned over to property owners after certain build requirements and occupancy levels are met. The final transition is currently scheduled for 2025.

Safety, roads, community building committee member Frank Walsh gave a report about the importance of street safety, especially as many students are being driven to school amid COVID. He also expressed the need for maintenance of older streets, such as filling potholes. Walsh said residents can report potholes by calling 843 POT-HOLE. Walsh also discussed the uncertainty surrounding the opening of the Daniel Island Community Center due to pandemic and budget concerns. [See the story about the community center on pages 2, 10.]

John Cowan, member of the land use committee, explained there wasn’t a lot going on because of the pandemic. “This year has definitely changed with COVID and, as everyone knows, the city kind of shutdown for a few months.”

Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, DINA postponed board elections until mid-year 2021.