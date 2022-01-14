DINA Board election yields three newcomers, one incumbent

There are many new faces on the newly elected board of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA). The main reason being, only one incumbent ran for re-election amid an eight-candidate race.

Thursday night at the recently built Daniel Island Recreation Center was host to a crowded meeting room, as residents filed in one after another to cast their vote. The turnout was higher than anticipated, so much that more ballots had to be printed on the recreation center’s copier.

All DINA board offices were contested, which included president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. Each position was a two-person race, except for the treasurer’s title which ended up being unopposed due to a candidate’s late withdrawal.

Below are the results of the DINA Board election, verified on site by The Daniel Island News:

PRESIDENT

Doyle Hooper – 36.1% – 31 votes

Andrea Sullivan – 63.9% – 55 votes

VICE PRESIDENT

Danielle Beer – 37.8% – 31 votes

Bob Michalak – 62.2% – 51 votes

TREASURER

*Zach Hasseler – 20.3% – 16 votes

Kelly Stechmesser – 79.7% – 63 votes

SECRETARY

Debbie Geilfuss – 72.8% – 59 votes

Steve Sarkees – 27.2% – 22 votes

*Candidate withdrew

For a brief description of each candidate, visit the Daniel Island Property Owner’s Association website at dicommunity.org/announcements/dina-board-election-announcement/.

