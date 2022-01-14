DINA Board election yields three newcomers, one incumbent
There are many new faces on the newly elected board of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA). The main reason being, only one incumbent ran for re-election amid an eight-candidate race.
Thursday night at the recently built Daniel Island Recreation Center was host to a crowded meeting room, as residents filed in one after another to cast their vote. The turnout was higher than anticipated, so much that more ballots had to be printed on the recreation center’s copier.
All DINA board offices were contested, which included president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. Each position was a two-person race, except for the treasurer’s title which ended up being unopposed due to a candidate’s late withdrawal.
Below are the results of the DINA Board election, verified on site by The Daniel Island News:
PRESIDENT
Doyle Hooper – 36.1% – 31 votes
Andrea Sullivan – 63.9% – 55 votes
VICE PRESIDENT
Danielle Beer – 37.8% – 31 votes
Bob Michalak – 62.2% – 51 votes
TREASURER
*Zach Hasseler – 20.3% – 16 votes
Kelly Stechmesser – 79.7% – 63 votes
SECRETARY
Debbie Geilfuss – 72.8% – 59 votes
Steve Sarkees – 27.2% – 22 votes
*Candidate withdrew
For a brief description of each candidate, visit the Daniel Island Property Owner’s Association website at dicommunity.org/announcements/dina-board-election-announcement/.