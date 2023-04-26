DINA board elections; Beresford Creek Bridge replacement, other updates

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association board will have a completely different look to it after its next election in August. No current board members will be seeking a second term, DINA President Andrea Sullivan said at the April 19 meeting.

Since Sullivan assumed leadership in January 2022, DINA’s membership has grown from 860 non-dues-paying members to more than 1,650 members and approximately 200 dues-paying members.

Under Sullivan, DINA created and relaunched their website in March 2022 and set up a direct mailer to all DI residents. In 2023, DINA assisted the City of Charleston with the new compost location at Governor’s Park and sponsored the Dolphin Count at the DI Waterfront.

Sullivan, who moved to the island in February 2020, identified that her main goal in leading DINA over the past year was to reinvigorate the organization through communication, engagement and visibility within the community, city and county.

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT & CROSSWALKS

City of Charleston District 1 councilmember Boyd Gregg gave an update on the Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project. Gregg said that construction bids will be accepted up until May 9 and the selection of the contractor will go before city council on May 23.

Boyd noted that the project has been an “uphill climb” as the city awaits utility line relocation to be completed. Construction is slated to be underway sometime in the second quarter.

Construction requires a full closure of the bridge for up to 12 months with no access to or from Clements Ferry Road via Daniel Island Drive and St. Thomas Island Drive, according to the city’s Traffic Operations Manager James Wallace.

In other construction news, the crosswalk in front of Mac’s Daniel Island sports pub is under review for ways to make it more effective for pedestrians.

PARKS & RECREATION

In parks and recreation news, Gregg noted that the city is working on a comprehensive parks and recreation master plan that will include projects on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula.

At Governor’s Park, the new composting site diverted 1.07 tons of food scraps so far during the month of April, according to the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Associate Community Manager Lisa Avant.

Avant also mentioned that Phase 2 is underway for the Daniel Island Commemorative Park. The park is accessed from Seven Farms Drive at the pond across from Vespa Pizzeria.

In Phase 1, 350 bricks were engraved, along with benches and trees dedicated in honor of loved ones who have passed. There are 1,500 bricks available for purchase to complete Phase 2.

Any Daniel Island resident, business, community partner or nonprofit organization is eligible to sponsor a brick for $100 each.

POLICE/CRIME UPDATES

In crime news, Team 5 Commander Lt. Matt Wojslawowicz stated that so far in 2023 only one violent crime has taken place in the Daniel Island and Cainhoy region.

The incident occurred in January where a motorist on Clements Ferry Road pointed a gun at another driver. The road rage escalated to an aggravated assault charge.

Wojslawowicz added that non-violent crimes such as car break-ins are steadily on the rise and have shown an increase over the years as the island’s population builds out.

According to Census data from 2010 to 2020, Daniel Island’s population has grown 85% from 5,900 residents to more than 11,000, Wojslawowicz said.

In terms of safety, Wojslawowicz noted that the surveillance cameras on the exit ramps leading to I-526 are still awaiting approval from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, which is needed prior to installation. The cameras are anticipated to be up and running sometime in the second quarter of 2023.

DINA’s next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 23, which will include the board election. The final meeting of the year will take place Nov. 8.