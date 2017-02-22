DINA elects new officers, members updated on community center and other island issues

Last week’s Daniel Island Neighborhood Association meeting witnessed a passing of the leadership baton. Clyde Rush, a long time active DINA member and chair of the Land Use and Zoning Committee, was elected president. Rush takes over the helm from two-term president Glenn Williman. Rush and the new slate of officers were elected by voice vote and ran unopposed. Other elected officers were: Vice-President - Shawn Pinkston, Secretary - Martha Brown, and Treasurer - Stuart Miller.

GUEST SPEAKER – CITY COUNCILMAN GARY WHITE

With more than 90-plus residents in attendance, City Councilman Gary White notified residents that “the city made the commitment that we will break ground by August, 2018” on the Daniel Island Community Center building planned for Governors Park. He reminded residents that a major building project takes time to go through proper design procurement and approval from the city’s various boards. And, he also said that DINA will have input on what will be included in the building as far as meeting programming needs.

White also provided updates on the new Freedom Park bathrooms, explaining that the water would be turned on in about two weeks from the February 13 meeting. White also said that fencing and flag repairs would also be made at Freedom Park.

Several crosswalk issues were raised and will be reported in greater detail in next week’s paper.

POLICE UPDATE

Daniel Island Team 5’s Lt. James Byrne reported that there was a significant rise in property crime in 2016 largely as a result of unlocked vehicles and unattended “proximity keys.” He encouraged residents to secure valuables and firearms at all times, “My first soapbox is about keeping vehicles and valuables out of the cars, especially firearms.”

“We also had an increase in what we call aggravated assaults…this time it was road rage on 526 and Clements Ferry Road,” he said. As a result, officers have had more of a presence on those roadways, which also resulted in more traffic tickets, added Byrne.

Lt. Byrne also encouraged residents to contact Team 5 Police Dispatch (open 24/7) immediately about any suspicious behavior at 843-743-7200 or 911. He recommended that residents not call the Team 5 office, as the station is not always manned.

COMMITTEE UPDATES

Conducting the last meeting of his term and the first meeting of 2017, Williman highlighted some of the organizations accomplishments over the past year and urged those in attendance to both join DINA and to get involved on a committee. Membership is only $10 per year per household.

Land Use & Zoning Committee Chair Rush provided an update of initiatives currently in process. Rush’s updates included: Lights are planned for the Governors Park grand lawn; a controlled burn will be scheduled for the as yet undeveloped 52-acres on the south end of the island; the construction underway at the corner of Seven Farms and Fairchild (near the exit ramp to Mt. Pleasant) is a parking lot for Blackbaud’s new headquarters; the plans for the construction of 20 Fairchild Street (behind the Refuel Station) are currently under review at the city’s Board of Design and Review and will house a Starbucks and Bin526, a new high-end wine store; the Farr Street extension and apartment complex still has to be approved by the TRC and the Planning Commission.

Transition Committee Chair David Campopiano explained that the purpose of the transition committee is to oversee the transition of the Property Owners Association from being developer controlled to being resident-

controlled. The 12 member committee meets with POA liaison Jane Baker once each quarter to discuss financial concerns, governance concerns and the adequacy of the reserves. It is likely to be a three to five years before a full transition is complete, he said.

Several audience members asked questions concerning the Farr Street apartment complex and an additional empty lot in the area, the direction of DINA, the future of the property on both sides of Children’s Park, and the relationship of DINA to the developer and the POA, the roundabout, and the timing of the transition of the POA to resident control.

Both outgoing president Williman and incoming president Rush urged those members to get involved with a DINA committee so their concerns could more adequately be addressed. Rush also urged members to check the DINA website regularly as he provides ongoing updates about all land use and zoning items coming before all city boards. Additionally, Rush is now providing The Daniel Island News with a weekly list of upcoming items before city boards, which will be printed regularly in the paper and can be found in this week’s paper on page 9.

The Safety Committee is seeking volunteers for their before school and afterschool safety program at the corner of Daniel Island Drive and Pierce Street. The team desperately needs two volunteers for the 15 minute am shift (7:55 - 8:10 am) and two for the afternoon shift (2:55 - 3:10 pm).

A 526 Noise Abatement Committee was formed in 2016 to address noise abatement with the planned widening of I-526 from the Don Holt Bridge to Long Point Road to three lanes in both directions.

For detailed minutes of the meeting, committee needs and general DINA information, visit http://www.dineighborhoodassociation.org/.