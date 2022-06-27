DINA to hold special meeting on proposed apartment building

On Sunday evening the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association notified its membership via email that they are holding a special to meeting to discuss and seek input on the proposed apartment building at Parkline Ave. The site is the empty 5.05 acre lot across from Talison Row Apartments and adjacent to the CubeSmart storage facility at the end of Seven Farms Drive.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. at the Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive.

In the email, DINA said they will present information about the apartment building, Davis Daniel Island Apartments, which is a 4-story building with 242 units.

According to the DINA email, the “initial building perspectives show the building will sit far above the tree line and impact views from homes along the south side of Cochran down to Dunham where new homes are being constructed.”

The DINA email also explained, “The current plans are within the City guidelines so we have to make a statement that this is not acceptable for our neighborhood to affect any change.” The email noted that DINA hopes that, by voicing objections to the Daniel Island ARB, the ARB will require the builder to make changes to the design to better fit the neighborhood.

The email suggested that such changes could include requiring “a 3 story building that is broken into smaller segments like the surrounding apartment buildings versus what is proposed.”

“Time is of the essence,” the email stated. “We hope to see you Tuesday. If you can't attend the meeting please reach out directly to the POA/ARB to voice your opinion on the proposed development.”

For more information on the project, read The Daniel Island News story about the project from April, 2021 here or visit the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee project information here. The TRC will review the site plan at its meeting on July 7.