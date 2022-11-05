DINA holds first meeting with newly-elected board

There was a positive force of energy in the room at the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association’s first meeting with its newly-elected board on May 4. Star Wars Day had nothing to do with it.

Residents dropped in to Daniel Pointe Retirement Community last Wednesday evening to meet and greet with the 2022-24 board members, along with staff from the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, the City of Charleston and Charleston P.D. Team 5 representatives. More than just mingling was going on – it was just as much educational as conversational.

In the background of the Daniel Pointe theater was a PowerPoint slideshow on an automatic timer cycling through a resident survey. It was only a few slides, but the feedback was informative.

DINA’s 2022 Resident Survey, which received approximately 250 responses, was composed of several questions relating to quality of life and public safety concerns and recommendations. The results included:

Which two issues do you consider the most significant affecting the quality of life on Daniel Island? The overwhelming majority of the poll, 160 and 150 votes, said traffic and development.

Do you consider the police presence is adequate on Daniel Island? The consensus was yes by a 60-40% vote.

If you consider the police presence is inadequate on DI, what can be improved? More than 60% said traffic violation enforcement.

A word cloud, a visual representation of data depicted by keywords, was attached to the resident survey and it was quite telling. The three most popular words that residents opined on DINA’s resident survey spelt out: Need more street parking.

DINA is a volunteer organization formed by residents and sanctioned by the City of Charleston since 1998. The mission is to preserve and enhance the quality of life on Daniel Island.

Household memberships, which include two people living together, cost $40 annually. Individual memberships cost $25. DINA will meet again Aug. 31. The next meeting to follow is Nov. 9. For more information, visit the new DINA website at DINeighborhood.org.