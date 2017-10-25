DINA to host House District 99 candidates at Nov. 7 meeting

All five candidates running for the open S.C. House District 99 seat will take part in a “meet and greet” at the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA) meeting on Nov. 7 at Church of the Holy Cross.

Republican contenders Mark Smith, Jarrod Brooks, Nancy Mace and Shawn Pinkston will join Democratic candidate Cindy Boatwright for the gathering. Brooks, Mace and Pinkston are Daniel Island residents, while Smith and Boatwright reside in Mount Pleasant. The House District 99 seat provides representation for all of Daniel Island, areas east of Clements Ferry Road in the Cainhoy community, and portions of Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek and Hanahan.

The “meet and greet” with the candidates will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and refreshments will be served. The regular DINA meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will include introductions from each candidate as well as a question and answer session. All candidates were invited to participate, regardless of their political affiliation, noted DINA President Marie Delcioppo.

“We are honored to have all of the Republican candidates and the Democratic candidate for House District 99 at our next Daniel Island Neighborhood Association meeting on Tuesday, November 7,” said Delcioppo. “All of our residents will have the chance to meet and talk to every single candidate. This is a rare and special opportunity that not many communities get afforded. I encourage everyone who lives on Daniel Island to attend and take advantage of this time with our candidates.”

The Republican Primary for the House District 99 seat will be held on Nov. 14, followed by a run-off, if needed, on Nov. 28. The winner will square off against Cindy Boatwright in a special election for the seat scheduled for Jan. 18, 2018. For additional information on DINA, visit www.dineighborhoodassociation.org.