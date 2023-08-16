DINA prepares for officer elections, highlights recent accomplishments

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA) is on the cusp of its biennial election, set to take place on Aug. 23. The organization, formed in 1998, has been diligently working to preserve and enhance the quality of life on Daniel Island.

As the community gears up for its board member/officer election, outgoing President Andrea Sullivan reflected on DINA’s accomplishments.

Since the last election two years ago, the DINA board successfully revived the organization with visibility, communication, engagement and membership, according to the association’s president, Andrea Sullivan. “Residents have a voice again through DINA,” she said.

Sullivan noted that DINA provided and coordinated resident input in the redevelopment of Union Pier downtown, Davis Development Apartments, and was instrumental on crime watch and landlord-tenant issues.

Throughout 2023, DINA communicated resident concerns to the Daniel Island Property Owners Association Architectural Review Board (DIPOA ARB) about the Davis Development Apartments, which resulted in a flat roof design and reduction in the overall height of the building by approximately 14 feet, she said.

DINA also facilitated the launch of initiatives addressing road development and public safety. The association successfully advocated for the addition of speed humps on Purcell and Oak Leaf streets as well as repainting crosswalks and adding accessible curbs at key locations adjacent to the Daniel Island School, Sullivan said. These

improvements aim to make it safer getting to and from school, especially for the students arriving by bicycle.

Reflecting on her time as president, Sullivan expressed pride in the community’s united efforts, stating, “I am proud to have accomplished our goals within the Daniel Island community as well as our city, county, state and DIPOA officials. I am honored to have had the opportunity to represent this special community that I love. I look forward to the new DINA leadership continuing this work with new focus and energy.”

The upcoming election will mark a significant transition for DINA, with the current board members continuing their roles until the new leadership takes over on Jan. 1, 2024.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

Candidates vying for leadership positions in the upcoming election include:

Jarrod Brooks for president: With a finance degree and experience in executive and consulting roles, Brooks is currently the owner of Cruise Control Driving School, which operates regionally, including on Daniel Island. He has 31 years of industry experience in franchising, concentrated in sales, operations, training, compliance, real estate and finance. According to Brooks, he is running for president in hopes of continuing the tradition of promoting the way of life on Daniel Island. With his existing relationships with county officials, the state senator and state representative, Brooks states that his leadership style seeks to listen, understand, and find actionable common ground among competing ideas. You can reach Brooks at jarrodkbrooks@gmail.com

Joe Caponigro for vice-president: With a B.S. in marketing, Caponigro brings a strategic development perspective and a history of community service to the role. He served on various boards throughout his life, including his past parish in Detroit and its elementary school, and was involved in the strategic development of church communities in Houston and Charleston. Most recently, he consulted with the current DINA board in the development of the 2022-23 strategic plan. With his involvement in developing that plan, Caponigro says he believes he’s qualified for the position. Contact Caponigro at joecaponigro@gmail.com

Torrence Sullivan for treasurer: Having already served as the chair of land use and on the development committee for DINA, Sullivan says he has a high level of comfort in doing the analysis required of the DINA treasurer. Sullivan went to graduate school for business and has 23 years of experience in enterprise technology, with over five years working at Google. He also demonstrates a longtime commitment to volunteering in his local communities. Contact Sullivan at tmsullivan@gmail.com

Jeff Caldwell for secretary: Before Caldwell moved to Daniel Island, he worked in the technology field in Silicon Valley. He developed networking security products and solutions to protect computers, networks and other entities from harm. He currently serves as a voting poll manager on Daniel Island. Caldwell says he is proud of the island’s special community, and he would like to be part of continuing that effort. You can reach Caldwell at caldwelljeff@yahoo.com

For more details on the candidates, visit dineighborhood.org/board-election.

An electronic ballot will be emailed to all DINA members. Online voting begins at 8 a.m. Aug. 21, and ends at 8 p.m. on Aug. 23. In-person voting for DINA members will take place at the DINA quarterly meeting on Aug. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community, 514 Robert Daniel Drive, Daniel Island. The meeting is open to all residents, offering them a chance to participate and engage in shaping the future of their community.