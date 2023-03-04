DINA to present updates on school construction issues, crime and more

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association will hold its next membership meeting on Wednesday, April 19, 6-8 p.m. at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community, 514 Robert Daniel Drive.

The meeting will have updates from City of Charleston council representatives, Berkeley County council members, along with the Charleston Police Department Team 5 and the Daniel Island Property Owners Association.

Nancy Leigh, Daniel Island School principal, and other Berkeley County School District representatives will discuss construction at the school and the impacts.

The meeting is free and open to all Daniel Island residents, but attendees are requested to register in advance online.

The complete meeting agenda is available on the DINA website.

At DINA’s last meeting on March 2, presenters addressed neighborhood and apartment complex safety and informed residents on how to establish a neighborhood watch program. Read more about that meeting here.