DINA President Marie Delcioppo announces bid for City Council seat

Marie Delcioppo became a local figurehead in 2017 when she was elected president of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association. In that time, the native Charlestonian has made it her duty to keep island residents informed on the daily issues and updates facing the community.

On April 10, months after her reelection to the DINA presidency, Delcioppo announced a campaign for Charleston City Council’s District 1 seat, where she hopes to extend the traits she exhibited as DINA president. The new candidate believes that the last two years have been an eye-opening experience, and one that will serve her well if elected.

“It’s been something that I’ve thought about for a long time and I think being the president of the neighborhood association has given me an inside look at the issues facing our community,” she said, “and how they’re being handled and has afforded me the chance to develop a lot of relationships within the city, within the county, within the state to help move forward some of those issues we’re facing in this district.”

Delcioppo said that the central subjects for her campaign are development, safety, and infrastructure, adding that the latter two are continuous products of the former topic.

“Some of those conversations need to happen sooner rather than later because the growth is not stopping,” Delcioppo asserted.

While she considers development to be good, Delcioppo advocates for sustainability in the expansion the city is experiencing.

“Folks move here because they want to participate in a certain lifestyle and it’s our obligation to deliver that to our tax payers,” she said.

The council candidate’s career is marked with several ventures, such as financial advisement, marketing consultation, and owning a Pilates studio. Currently, Delcioppo is the director of operations at real estate business Hanlan Consulting & Development, LLC.

“I come from a communications background, from a public relations background, and I think that everybody can smell that when they see how I’ve behaved as a neighborhood association president,” she laughed. “I’m very big on transparency and making people privy to the process, and at the same time collaborating.”

“If we tapped in to our residents more and brought our governments together more, it would be astonishing what we could accomplish,” she added.

Cooperation is an ideal that Delcioppo aspires to realize if elected to City Council.

“The biggest thing that I would like to accomplish is more cohesiveness and collaboration amongst council and the mayor,” she said. “We’re leading the helm and I wouldn’t want to see divisiveness and things like that, because I think that only harms our citizens. Obviously, starting at the top, I think there’s a trickle-down effect. I think the more transparent, honest, and collaborative your elected officials are then every resident is going to pick up on that.”

To prepare for the race, Delcioppo will host several events to meet voters across the expansive District 1, which includes a section of downtown, all of Daniel Island, and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula.

“At the end of the day, it’s not my council seat or whoever wins the election; it’s not our seat. It’s the voters’ seat,” Delcioppo conveyed. “It’s who they decide is going to sit there, so I want to understand them. Should I have the honor of being elected, I want to know that I’m representing them as best as possible and to the best of my ability.”

Delcioppo is the third candidate to announce a bid for the District 1 seat. Also in the race are Daniel Island resident and attorney Shawn Pinkston and realtor Angela Drake, who maintains homes both in downtown Charleston and on Daniel Island. The dash to represent District 1 came after current Councilmember Gary White declared that he will instead run for mayor of Charleston against incumbent John Tecklenburg and others. City of Charleston elections will take place in November. If elected to City Council, Delcioppo will resign from the DINA presidency.