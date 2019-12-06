DINA 'Safer Streets' campaign

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association has launched a 12-week campaign to educate the community about issues related to safety. Each week, DINA will share a different safety tip on a specific topic. Previous weeks have focused on bike safety, golf carts and street parking. This week, the campaign targets roundabouts.

WEEK #4 – Roundabouts

With the new roundabout traffic pattern at Daniel Island Drive and Seven Farms Drive, DINA would like to review best practices for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians when navigating a roundabout.

For Drivers:

~SLOW DOWN when approaching a roundabout.

~WATCH for pedestrians in the crosswalk.

~WATCH for bicyclists and ALLOW THEM TO MERGE INTO THE ENTRY LANE.

~YIELD to traffic already in the roundabout.

~MERGE into the traffic flow when it is safe.

~DO NOT STOP in the roundabout except to avoid a collision. Continue through the roundabout until you reach your exit.

Exit the roundabout immediately if an emergency vehicle approaches and then pull over.

~YIELD TO PEDESTRIANS AND BICYCLISTS WHEN EXITING THE ROUNDABOUT.

For Bicyclists:

~RIDE LIKE A CAR. If you are comfortable riding in traffic, follow the same rules as vehicles and yield when entering the roundabout.

~WALK LIKE A PEDESTRIAN. If you are uncomfortable riding in traffic, walk your bicycle as a pedestrian on the sidewalk and in the crosswalks.

For Pedestrians:

~ALWAYS USE CROSSWALKS. Cross only at crosswalks and always stay on the designated walkways.

~NEVER CROSS TO THE CENTRAL ISLAND (CIRCLE).

~USE PEDESTRIAN REFUGE in the splitter island. It allows you to cross the roundabout one approach at a time and check for approaching traffic.

~BE SAFE. Only cross when drivers see you and stop for you or wait until there is an adequate gap.

For more information, visit https://www.scdot.org/travel/roundabout-navigation.aspx.