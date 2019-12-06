DINA 'Safer Streets' campaign
The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association has launched a 12-week campaign to educate the community about issues related to safety. Each week, DINA will share a different safety tip on a specific topic. Previous weeks have focused on bike safety, golf carts and street parking. This week, the campaign targets roundabouts.
WEEK #4 – Roundabouts
With the new roundabout traffic pattern at Daniel Island Drive and Seven Farms Drive, DINA would like to review best practices for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians when navigating a roundabout.
For Drivers:
~SLOW DOWN when approaching a roundabout.
~WATCH for pedestrians in the crosswalk.
~WATCH for bicyclists and ALLOW THEM TO MERGE INTO THE ENTRY LANE.
~YIELD to traffic already in the roundabout.
~MERGE into the traffic flow when it is safe.
~DO NOT STOP in the roundabout except to avoid a collision. Continue through the roundabout until you reach your exit.
Exit the roundabout immediately if an emergency vehicle approaches and then pull over.
~YIELD TO PEDESTRIANS AND BICYCLISTS WHEN EXITING THE ROUNDABOUT.
For Bicyclists:
~RIDE LIKE A CAR. If you are comfortable riding in traffic, follow the same rules as vehicles and yield when entering the roundabout.
~WALK LIKE A PEDESTRIAN. If you are uncomfortable riding in traffic, walk your bicycle as a pedestrian on the sidewalk and in the crosswalks.
For Pedestrians:
~ALWAYS USE CROSSWALKS. Cross only at crosswalks and always stay on the designated walkways.
~NEVER CROSS TO THE CENTRAL ISLAND (CIRCLE).
~USE PEDESTRIAN REFUGE in the splitter island. It allows you to cross the roundabout one approach at a time and check for approaching traffic.
~BE SAFE. Only cross when drivers see you and stop for you or wait until there is an adequate gap.
For more information, visit https://www.scdot.org/travel/roundabout-navigation.aspx.