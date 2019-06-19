DINA 'Safer Streets' campaign

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association has launched a 12-week campaign to educate the community about issues related to safety. Each week, DINA shares a different safety tip on a specific topic. Previous weeks have focused on bike safety, golf carts, street parking and roundabouts. This week, the campaign targets distracted driving.

WEEK #4 – What is distracted driving?

Distracted driving is any activity that diverts your attention from driving. Activities such as talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, applying makeup, talking to people in your vehicle, and fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system. Essentially, distracted driving includes anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving.

TEXTING IS THE MOST ALARMING DISTRACTION! At 55 mph, taking your eyes off the road for just 5 seconds to send or read a text is the equivalent of driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed! You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention. Any non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing.

*Since 2007, drivers age 16-24 have been distracted by devices at higher rates than other drivers.

*Since 2012, female drivers are the most at-risk for fatal crashes involving distracted drivers, but we’re all at risk, and you can make a difference.

* In 2017 alone, 3,166 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers.

Consider these tips for safe driving:

- If you must send or receive a text, pull over to a safe location and park your car first.

- If you have passengers, appoint a “designated texter” to handle all your texting.

- If you can’t resist the temptation to look at your phone, resolve to keep it in the trunk.

- Protect lives by never texting or talking on the phone while driving.

- Be a good passenger and speak out if the driver in your car is distracted.

- Encourage your friends and family to drive phone-free.

Please, we ask all residents to #justdrive!

https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/distracted-driving#take-pledge