DINA 'Safer Streets' campaign

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association has launched a 12-week campaign to educate the community about issues related to safety. Each week, DINA will share a different safety tip on a specific topic. Previous weeks have focused on bike safety, golf carts, street parking, roundabouts, distracted driving, street humps, fireworks, water safety, and home and car safety. This week, the campaign targets speed limits.

WEEK #10 – SPEED LIMITS

The speed limit on Daniel Island is 25 mph. This rate of speed helps ensure the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists of all ages, which is of utmost importance to all us. Speeding is the second leading cause of accidents after distracted driving!

There are a few exceptions to this island-wide speed limit, such as:

1. The roundabout at Daniel Island Drive and Seven Farms Drive is 20 mph.

2. The speed limit on streets with speed humps is 20 mph.

3. The speed limit at the I-526 ramp on River Landing Drive is 35 mph (I am actively working with SCDOT regarding this).

Please keep yourself, your family, and your community safe by adhering to the posted speed limits. Nowhere you’re rushing to is worth the risk of getting into an accident or worse.