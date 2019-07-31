DINA 'Safer Streets' campaign addresses need for city services

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association has launched a 12-week campaign to educate the community about issues related to safety. Each week, DINA will share a different safety tip on a specific topic. Previous weeks have focused on bike safety, golf carts, street parking, roundabouts, distracted driving, street humps, fireworks, water safety, home and car safety, and speed limits. This week, the campaign draws attention to the City of Charleston Citizen Services Desk.

WEEK #11 - Citizen Services Desk

The City of Charleston Citizens Services Desk is a program that allows residents to easily submit a request for assistance for a variety of issues and receive follow up information on the work flow.

To use the Citizen Services Desk:

1. Visit www.Charleston-sc.gov

2. Click “Report a Concern”

3. Click “Submit a Request Online”

4. Click the “Customer Log-In” tab. If you have used the services desk before, you will enter your username and password, otherwise you will create an account.

5. Once you’ve logged in, click the “Submit Request” tab and complete the necessary information.

This is an excellent way to report issues such as abandoned vehicles, a need for animal control, to request a garbage can, to report missed garbage/trash pick-up, tree trimming, missing or damaged street signs, flooding or standing water, illegal parking, sidewalks repair, speeding/traffic complaints, and street light issues.