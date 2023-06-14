DINA seeks officer candidates for 2024-25 board of directors

If you care about the community’s voice and well-being, we invite you to take a leadership role and run for an officer position on the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association 2024-2025 Board of Directors.

The membership will elect four officers (president, vice-president, secretary, and treasurer). All officers must reside within DINA’s geographical boundary for the entire period they hold office. DINA’s geographic area is bounded on the north by Beresford Creek, on the south by the Charleston Harbor, on the east by the Wando River, and on the west by the Cooper River. Candidates must be DINA members.

Officers serve for two years. The board of directors consists of the four officers and the immediate past president.

All positions are open and nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m., July 31, 2023. An electronic ballot will be emailed to all DINA members. Online voting begins at 8 a.m., Aug. 21, 2023 and ends at 8 p.m., Aug. 23, 2023. In-person voting for DINA members will take place at the Aug. 23, 2023, membership meeting.

The new officers’ term will begin Jan. 1, 2024. After the August election and prior to taking office, new officers will have a transition training period with the current board.

Create a role with a purpose and encourage others to join in your commitment towards making a difference.

Visit dineighborhood.org to read more about the available board and officers positions, and apply to lead your community in 2024-2025.

Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA) is a volunteer organization formed by residents and sanctioned by the City of Charleston in 1998. DINA’s mission is to preserve and enhance the quality of life on Daniel Island. DINA is the recognized voice of all residents of

Daniel Island in advocating for and resolving issues needing the attention of the City of Charleston, Berkeley County and the State of South Carolina.