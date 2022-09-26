Dining for a Cause, Holiday Market and Octoberfest benefit local groups

‘Dining for Good’ raffle to benefit local children’s charities set for October

It’s back! The Exchange Club of Daniel Island will be holding a fundraising raffle the month of October with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit local children’s charities. Our “Dining for Good Raffle” last year not only garnered over $14,000 but also raised awareness about the good that these local charities do for our children and community.

There will be a total of 19 gift certificates from fine dining restaurants in the Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and Charleston area totaling $3,000. Prizes are broken down into several prize packages and gift certificates will range in price from $400, $200, $100 and $50. Tickets sold out quickly last year, so people are encouraged to buy their tickets early.

Raffle tickets go on sale starting Oct. 1 and ticket sales end on Oct. 29. The drawing will be on Oct. 30 and winners will be notified by email. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100 and only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets will be available through one of the 72 members of the Exchange Club of Daniel Island and at Island Expressions on Daniel Island, 162 Seven Farms Drive, #105. You may also visit their website for further information at dixchangeclub.org.

Holiday Market at the DI Recreation Center set for November

The Holiday Market at the Daniel Island Recreation Center on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be a Pandora's box full of talented artists, designers and boutique merchants. There is a combination of new and seasoned vendors and guests are assured to see exclusive merchandise that they have never seen before. This is a Boutique Style Market, it is small; only 16 vendors and it will be held early in November so people can get a jump on their holiday shopping and to allow for special orders. The incredible part about this market is the wide variety of talented artists, designers and entrepreneurs from right here in the Charleston area.

Some of the merchandise includes, luxury home decor, fine jewelry, handmade chocolates, designer pillows, fresh flowers, fine table linens, wood sign art, ocean apparel, photography, whimsical handmade santas, leather goods, monograms and more, hand painted lucite trays, and there will also be a fine artist doing a demo and selling her work. Since all vendors are small businesses, they prefer cash or checks, but will also process payment by Venmo, and credit card. Finally there will be a 50/50 auction with 50% of the proceeds going to the local charity: Random Acts of Kindness of the Lowcountry, and 50% going to the winning ticket.

There is free parking both by the recreation center and also at the fields at Governor's Park.

BE athletics fundraiser ‘Oktoberfest’ set for Oct. 8

Under the leadership of co-presidents Amy Murray and DI resident Jen Mullen and the support of past president Maureen Runey, the BE Triple B booster club raised more than $150,000 last year. This was accomplished by community business sponsorships and donations, thousands of hours in volunteer time by the Triple B board members in concessions, concerts and events, as well the generosity of alumni. These funds enabled Triple B to make a donation to every Bishop England team and to purchase items outside their budget, for example: 15 new golf bags for ladies golf, an infinity starter and six dolphin watches for the swim team and new turf in both the home and away bullpens for the Bishops baseball team, as well as several scholarships for Bishop England athletes.

This year, Triple B is earmarking funds raised for much needed track improvements. The track is not only used by every Bishop England athlete, but every student also uses the track during PE class and many DI community members use the track for exercise and scheduled practices. The community can help the Triple B meet its goals by becoming a sponsor for their upcoming Oktoberfest event at triple-b-booster-club.square.site/s/shop or contact smackara@charlestonia.com.