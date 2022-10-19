Dining for Good raffle returns

This month, the Exchange Club of Daniel Island will be holding their second annual Dining for Good raffle. One-hundred percent of the money raised from the restaurant raffle will benefit local children’s charities.

Only 1,000 tickets will be sold and are available for $20 each or six for $100. The raffle runs through Oct. 29. Nineteen prizes will be awarded – gift certificates for fine dining establishments in the area range from $50 to $400. Winners will be notified by email on Oct. 30. Tickets are available at Island Expressions (162 Seven Farms Drive, suite 105) or from members of the Exchange Club of Daniel Island. More information is available at dixchangeclub.org.

DI Exchange club member Mollie Vardell came up with the idea as a tasteful and entertaining way to raise funds.

“The idea was based upon a similar fundraiser that we did in Delaware. This one is fun, and the tickets are only $20. Everyone loves to go out to eat and the chance to win is only one in 1,000. Plus, it engages all our members to go sell tickets and we love to work together for a common good,” Vardell said.

The raffle is an important event for the community because it not only gives residents the opportunity to try out new restaurants, but it also benefits area charities, Vardell said, adding, “It is a win-win for all involved. Raffle ticket holders have the chance to win amazing prizes worth over $3,000 to local restaurants. And of course, the best part of all, all proceeds go to children’s charities in the Lowcountry.”

This year four local children’s charities – Halos, Darkness to Light, Dee Norton and Humanities Foundation – will be the recipients of the proceeds raised from the raffle. Last year, the raffle sold out and the Exchange Club raised over $14,000.