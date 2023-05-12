Dino-mite!

Thanks to a generous Daniel Island family, three large-scale animatronic dinosaurs – a Dilophosaurus, a T. rex and a Triceratops – now have a new home at the College of Charleston’s Mace Brown Museum of Natural History at the School of Sciences, Mathematics, and Engineering.

According to the College of Charleston news site, the trio joined the family of three raptors and one baby T. rex already installed at the museum.

For eight years Kevin and Petra Branigan have been bringing the spirit of the spooky season to their Daniel Island neighborhood. From ghastly ghosts to vicious vampires, the over the top decorations are an anticipated Halloween highlight.

This year the family went way back in time to find their inspiration. “We decided to change it up and do a ‘Jurassic Park’ meets ‘Game of Thrones’ theme. It became a phenomenon. Past years had less kids coming at night because of the fright factor. But with the addition of the dinosaurs, thousands of kids, parents and grandparents

would come to the yard from early morning to the late evening every day,” Kevin Branigan said.

Branigan says his family is blessed to have such accommodating nice neighbors – especially with an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 visitors that came by this year. “Our neighborhood didn’t sign up for this kind of people-traffic and we’re so grateful for their generous patience and tolerance.”

Always a family to pay it forward, the DI dinos turned into an early Christmas gift for the College of Charleston. After the Branigans met Sebastian van Delden, College of Charleston’s dean of sciences, mathematics and engineering, they decided to donate the dinosaurs.

“They brought so much joy to people during Halloween this year that we thought they should be in a place where they can be enjoyed every day,” Kevin Branigan said.

Van Delden was thankful for the generosity of the Branigans and their donation of the animatronic dinosaurs. “These are good people who want to bring joy to children and adults through their awe inspiring displays every year. It’s truly been a privilege to get to know the Branigans through this very generous gift. These animatronic,

realistic dinosaurs will inspire many children to study science in college and also keep the imaginations of adults peaked with wonder.”

He says the new dinosaurs are particularly attractive to the youngest visitors. “Of course, thousands of college students also visit this building to study at one of our 20 STEM programs at the College of Charleston, including a paleontology program.”

The museum houses over 15,000 fossils from around the globe and showcases a world-class exhibit on fossil whales and their evolution.

If you dig dinosaurs check out the awesome animatronics at College of Charleston Museum of Natural History. For more info, visit geology.cofc.edu/natural-history-museum.