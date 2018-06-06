DIPAC plans fold

As far as productions go, it’s a plot twist that is sure to leave fans disappointed.

The proposed Daniel Island Performing Arts Center (DIPAC), first introduced to the community as a concept in September of 2015, is no more. In a press release issued by Betsy Brabham, DIPAC’s director of advancement, it was announced by the DIPAC Board of Directors, in conjunction with the DIPAC Advisory Committee and the South of Broadway Theater Company’s Board of Directors, that plans for the anticipated new facility would not be moving forward.

“The groups have collectively decided to disband the efforts to build a performing arts facility on Daniel Island,” stated the release. “The groups agreed that while a facility on Daniel Island would enhance arts within the community, it would not be prudent to attempt such a large-scale project at this time.”

Mary Gould, founder of the South of Broadway Theatre Company (SOBTC) in North Charleston and the visionary behind DIPAC, had hoped to create a landmark “destination” facility on Daniel Island – one that would not only house SOBTC but had the potential to become South Carolina’s very first LORT (League of Resident Theaters) location.

“…If there are already 72 of these (LORT) theaters across the country, we’re not reinventing the wheel,” said Gould at the time. “We’re just claiming a spoke for our place.”

Land was secured for the project on Island Park Drive, adjacent to the UBS building. A DIPAC Advisory Committee of local residents and business leaders was formed to help generate support and interest in the community through grassroots public relations and fundraising efforts. A celebratory sign unveiling at the site took place in August of 2016 featuring professional architectural renderings of the facility. The event, attended by a number of dignitaries, including Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler, also featured an announcement that the campaign had hit its first major fundraising milestone – a $5 million commitment. In October of that year, a benefit concert held at the Wharf 7 apartment community raised $25,000 for the project. Plans continued to move forward. An official board of directors was formed and Brabham was brought on as a paid staff member in early 2017 to help advance DIPAC’s capital campaign.

The group’s last major effort involved promoting the recent benefit performance of Tosca, a star-studded opera presented in early May at the Gaillard Center by DIPAC in partnership with the City of Charleston and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. Despite Tosca’s success, almost a month later the announcement about DIPAC’s demise was made.

“We appreciate all of the support from the local arts community, area businesses and residents,” stated Gould in the release. “’It was a pleasure to get to know our supporters.”

Reached by phone on Monday, Gould expressed her sadness over the decision.

“Of course I am devastated,” she said. “…I put years of my life into it…Besides the overwhelming disappointment, one of the most exciting aspects for me was going to be the fact that there was going to be a performing arts center in Berkeley County and as such having a brand new pristine county that we were going to be able to bring so much to, and so much to the school system there in arts education.”

“I spent 25 years going to the Alliance Theater in Atlanta and was so excited to think we would have such a theater on Daniel Island,” said Robin Fisher, a DIPAC Advisory Committee member. “I know it would have been successful. So sad that the dream has been lost.”

“We are disappointed that we couldn’t bring DIPAC to fruition,” added Bill McArdle and his wife, Emily Desrosier, both DIPAC Committee members. “In addition to the performing arts, DIPAC would have had a positive economic impact in the Daniel Island and Charleston areas.”

Another DIPAC Advisory Committee member, who asked not to be identified, also expressed disappointment in the decision.

“I question how it is that a project like this was not capable of reaching its goal,” said the committee member, who is a Daniel Island resident.

The committee member, who personally donated to the campaign, said he would like to see a full accounting from the board.

“There’s a part of me that’s not only disappointed, but angry…I can’t believe how a community like Daniel Island couldn’t have attracted something like that…The real loss is to Daniel Island. That would have been a huge benefit to the island. It is an absolute shame.”

When asked what has happened to donations contributed to the campaign, the DIPAC Board of Directors provided the following response:

“It is with a heavy heart that after 24 months of design and funding initiatives, it was decided that it is not feasible at this time to build a facility to house a Daniel Island Performing arts program. While DIPAC had several large donors and foundations willing to fund arts programs, there was a reluctance for these groups to donate for the actual building of a ‘brick and mortar’ facility. This coupled with the ever-increasing costs for construction led the DIPAC board to the decision to suspend the project. All funds that were collected to advance the program were spent on the initial design concepts, fund raising efforts, and programs produced by South Of Broadway Theater Company and the Tosca event.”

Gould was an early member of the DIPAC Board. She later came off the board, according to Brabham, but still attended all meetings. Gould plans to continue her efforts towards enhancing the offerings and reach at SOBTC, which has expanded its programming to include a variety of venues throughout the Charleston area.

“We have a large, amazing arts community in Charleston and we look forward to watching it grow,” said Daniel Island resident Ruthie Hille, president of the SOBTC Board.

Watching DIPAC’s plans fade away hasn’t been easy, noted Gould, but she is thankful for the opportunity to get to know the Daniel Island community.

“I loved working with the people of Daniel Island,” she said. “They are smart, and supportive, and enthusiastic, and South of Broadway is not going to be forgetting that anytime soon. We will be back over there…I made a lot of friends. That’s been the positive part of it. South of Broadway realizes we have a potential home in that direction, whether it’s going to be DIPAC or not.”

To learn more about the continuing education and arts programs available through South of Broad Theatre Company, contact Gould at (843) 745-0317 or via email at mgould@southofbroadway.com.