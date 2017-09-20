DI's Nancy Mace announces bid for S.C. State House District 99

Daniel Island mother and businesswoman Nancy Mace is the fourth candidate to enter the race for the South Carolina State House District 99 seat formerly held by Jim Merrill. Mace, a Republican, has been a resident of Daniel Island for more than five years. Prior to that she was raised in Berkeley County, in the city of Goose Creek.

Mace graduated magna cum laude from The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, where she was the school’s first female to graduate from its Corps of Cadets in 1999. She later earned a masters degree in Mass Communication from The University of Georgia.

Mace is currently a realtor specializing in commercial real estate in the Charleston and Mount Pleasant markets with Keller Williams Commercial. Her office is in Charleston County off Long Point Road in Mt. Pleasant.

She formerly owned a boutique technology, marketing and public relations firm. Former clients include then U.S. Representatives Tim Scott and Mick Mulvaney, S.C. State Senator Tom Davis, S.C. State Senator Larry Grooms and others.

Mace also served as a Coalitions Director and Field Director for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; she worked in seven different states during the 2016 presidential primaries and played a pivotal role in the Lowcountry during the South Carolina primary, according to a press release.

In announcing her candidacy, Mace said her exclusive focus will be on “improving outcomes for the people of our district and this state – advancing common sense reforms aimed at making all of us safer, more prosperous and advancing the freedoms we cherish as Americans.”

“I grew up here, I live here, I work here and I’m raising a family here,” stated Mace. “My campaign is about making things better for all of our families. We can have more of the same rhetoric from all talk, no action politicians, or we can choose someone who will actually deliver results. We can hear more of the same political promises or we can choose to elect someone who is actually pushing substantive policies. I believe that’s what campaigns should be about, that’s what serving in office should be about and that’s the kind of race I’m going to run – winning on better ideas and governing for better outcomes.”

Mace added, “I’ve got experience in business and politics, and I can tell you this – we desperately need more businesspeople and fewer politicians at the State House. Whether we’re talking taxes, infrastructure, education, the state pension fund or this latest mess with the nuclear plant, I just don’t see the oversight or accountability South Carolinians deserve. Not only are many elected officials in Columbia failing to improve our lot in life, they are failing to recognize the underlying problems with our current system – choosing the easy answer of ‘more money’ over the hard work of real reform.”

“It’s time we stop doubling down on bad ideas and start doing some heavy lifting,” Mace concluded.

To learn more about her campaign, visit www.nancymace.org.

Also vying for the House District 99 seat are Shawn Pinkston (R) of Daniel Island, and Mount Pleasant residents Mark Smith (R) and Cindy Boatwright (D). A Republican Primary will be held on Nov. 14, followed by a general election on Jan. 16 of 2018. The filing deadline for the seat is this Saturday, Sept. 23.