DIS parents request enhanced COVID-case notification system

Daniel Island residents Chris and Jacee Brown have three children who attend school in Berkeley County — two kindergartners and a fourth grader. They are currently enrolled in the blended learning option provided by the district.

“Like many families this summer, we went back and forth on what method was best, right up to the day before school started,” said Jacee Brown. “My husband and I both work – I work from home for a local company here, and my husband is self-employed, so we knew it would be difficult to juggle school and work. And truthfully, it has been.”

At this point in the school year, the Browns are eager to send their children back to their school buildings for a face-to-face education.

“My youngest are in kindergarten, and that’s a hard grade to teach remotely,” Jacee Brown said. “I also didn’t realize so few kids would be blended, and that ultimately teachers would have to do both in-person and online instruction at the same time, and I don’t want to add to their burden.”

In mid-October, the family made a careful decision to send their children back to school full time and began to gather the necessary forms for re-entry. Then they heard from other parents that there were COVID-19 positive teacher/staff cases at Daniel Island School. According to the Browns, rumors began to swirl in the community about lax safety protocol, delays in reporting, teachers quitting, and lack of communication.

Katie Tanner, public information officer for the Berkeley County School District (BCSD), said there is an understandable delay in receiving data about confirmed cases from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). To improve accuracy and timeliness, the school district revamped its own online case dashboard to include daily updates.

“We are committed to reporting cases to our school communities each day via the COVID-19 Case Dashboard,” said Tanner. “The COVID-19 Case Dashboard is updated at the close of every business day and is open for viewing by anyone who visits the website.

The move to the COVID-19 Case Dashboard in early September is a direct reflection of the district’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in reporting. Additionally, we contact both close contacts and classroom contacts of a confirmed individual in our school

communities.”

The numbers reported on the dashboard are confirmed cases reported to the Berkeley County School District and are 14-day cumulative counts. According to the website, COVID-19 confirmed cases numbers reflect the most accurate data available. Any delays in reporting may be a result of case confirmation received over a weekend or while offices are closed for a holiday.

Information about safety protocols for students and teachers are detailed on the dashboard and available for parents to download.

Regarding safety rules, Chris Brown said, “From what I hear from other parents, there are often disconnects between policy and what is actually happening. I can say that I’ve heard teachers on multiple occasions tell students to stop throwing their masks. I’ve

seen masks not being worn by students and teachers alike. I’m told from parents of kids that are on the second floor that the social distancing between classes and such isn’t what it should be.”

The Browns contacted Daniel Island School Principal Nancy Leigh to request that the school notify parents within eight hours of discovery using the standard communication systems when there are cases in the school.

“We get a lot of communications from the school on a regular basis – via phone, email, Google classroom, and others,” said Jacee Brown. “From the administration, and from the teachers. I only recently discovered, through a coworker, the DHEC site that reports COVID numbers by school. It was a surprise to me that DIS had any cases at all. I didn’t know about the site, nor that I was supposed to look there on my own, and I thought that there might be other parents in the same situation.”

Principal Leigh provided a statement to The Daniel Island News: “Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation and pure speculation that is not based in fact. DIS has been very proactive in its protocols related to COVID. Further, consistent with DHEC’s requirements, DIS reports all close contacts related to any person that has tested positive for COVID. The number of positive tests are low and the number of close contacts are also very low.”

Leigh continued, “Parents can help by continuing to communicate protocols and their importance with their students. Also, parents can help by screening COVID symptoms and self-quarantining when necessary. Finally, parents have been so appreciative and understanding during this time, which has been the most helpful for morale. At the end of the day, COVID does implicate federal student and health privacy laws, so our communication protocols are very deliberative. We pledge to all that we are notifying persons pursuant to SCDHEC guidelines when there is a positive case, and we ask persons to not fuel rumors or speculation otherwise when they have not been contacted. We will also continue to communicate safety protocols and any changes that parents and students need to be aware of.”

The Brown family was dissatisfied with the response they received from the school administration and started a petition to elevate COVID communication standards from the schools. They have acquired signatures from 86 households on Daniel Island. The petition can be accessed at bit.ly/36cXyOE.

Chris Brown said that the petition is asking for “a simple email and robocall telling us that a case was detected and that they’re taking steps to clean the building. At this point, the only communication we receive is what we dig up on our own via the web. The problem with that is, there can be a significant delay, we’re finding, between when a positive case is known and when it appears on those websites. The school can remove any uncertainty and put a rest to the rumors that we hear from friends and read online, by simply putting out an email or robocall as soon as they’re aware which will notify us and then outline the steps they took to remedy.”

Signers of the petition have stated that they support it for transparency in relaying case numbers, a safe working environment for teachers, and better information that allows parents to make informed decisions in a timely manner.

“We want to work with the school on this,” said Chris Brown. “But for us to be responsible parents and tell our kids to shape up because there is COVID lurking, we need prompt and clear communication from the school directly.”