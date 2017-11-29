DIS to present ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

The childhood classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is coming to Daniel Island School this holiday season.

Over 100 students in grades five through eight will take part in the production, under the direction of DIS teacher and choral/drama director Lauren Canfield.

The cast includes Chase Roberts as Charlie Brown, Samantha Brown as Lucy, Ella Miller as Snoopy and Jack Bryant as Linus. Shows will be held on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

According to Tams-Whitmark, the licensing company for the production, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is a faithful stage adaptation in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts Gang discover the true meaning of the season.

“When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees among everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant,” reads the company’s synopsis of the show. “Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas fir tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to discover the real meaning of Christmas.”

Tickets for the DIS production are now on sale for $5 each. To purchase tickets, visit www.disdrama.seatyourself.biz.