DIS raises more than $41K for American Heart Association!

After a successful month of raising money through their “Jump Rope for Heart” fundraiser, students at Daniel Island School celebrated raising a total of $41,287 with a fun-filled jump rope competition on Friday, Feb. 9.

The 15 finalists in the competition, composed of students ranging from kindergarten to fourth grade, came together for one last contest to commemorate all of the hard work completed by staff, student and parents over American Heart Month. While all 16 did an amazing job, only three could reign victorious.

After an exciting and gravity-defying intro from performer Kyle “K’Otic” Johnson to kick it all off, the competition ensued, as did the supportive screams from their fellow classmates. After about 10 minutes of non-stop movement, second grader Ava Harkey and third graders Brady Even and Hudson Hatch would come out on top.

Congratulations to all of the other finalists. They were as follows: from Kindergarten - Hayden Edwards, Georgia Harkey and Teddy Jones; from first grade - Sophia Sommer, Khushi Malik, London Looney; from second grade - McClain Cook, Jillian Hardison; from third grade - Kate Harris; and from fourth grade - Alaina Harris, Nick Kirk and Charlotte Cline.

All total, students in grades K-4 raised $35,656 and students in grades 5-8 raised $5,631.