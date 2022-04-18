Home / News / Discover the Charleston Police Department

Discover the Charleston Police Department

Mon, 04/18/2022 - 11:11am admin
Charleston Police to hold open house
By: 
staff report

The City of Charleston Police Department is hosting their 2nd Annual Open House on April 28, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Charleston Police Headquarters and you’re invited.

The community will have an opportunity to tour their “house” and meet police commanders. McGruff the Crime Dog will be on hand and the police will hold demonstrations from their specialized units. The Forensic Services Division will conduct demos for kids and the K9 Unit will show off their skills.

Community members will also get to explore police vehicles and find out what it’s like to sit in the front seat, or the back seat, of a real patrol car. There will be activities for all ages!

As part of the event, the CPC will be give away 30 bikes. Other highlights include buddy cards, face painting, glitter tattoo art, corn hole, and a music by a DJ.

If you are hungry, CPC is providing free hot dogs, chips, drinks, or eat at one of the available food trucks.  

For more information, contact CPD Community Outreach Coordinator, LaQuilla Smalls at smallsl@charleston-sc.gov.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here