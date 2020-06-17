District 99 runoff candidates share their views

DAVID HERNDON (R)

Residence: Daniel Island

Current job: Owner of a Daniel Island-based pine straw and mulch sales and installation company

Education: Associate of Arts degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Anderson University

Age: 52

Relevant experience: Small business owner

Website: DavidHerndonSC.com, Facebook.com/DavidHerndonSC



1. Why are you running for this position?

I’m running because I honestly feel I have something to offer: I’m a hard-working small businessman and a solid conservative. I have immense pride in my community. And I have specific goals for reforming government – including tougher ethics laws and term limits.

2. What do you think is the most important concern facing District 99?

No other problem diminishes our quality of life like our bumper-to-bumper traffic. And it’s a tough, tough problem to solve. But we CAN reduce congestion if we put our minds to it. It’s my highest priority.

3. How would you address infrastructure and transportation issues, both public transit and traffic congestion, for the Daniel Island / Cainhoy area and District 99?

When it comes to infrastructure – especially traffic – all options must be on the table. The Ports Authority, which has a tremendous impact on traffic, could expand gate hours to reduce the number of trucks on roads during peak times. Other government entities can adopt more flexible hours, which would have the same effect.

We need impact fee reform so governments can make developers pay their fair share for any road improvements necessitated by new development. Currently, state law is deliberately designed to deter impact fees by making it costly and extremely difficult to enact them… which means taxpayers must foot the entire infrastructure bill.

But mainly, we must use existing revenue more wisely – and for road widenings.

4. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?

I want to make it easier for businesses – especially small, independent and locally-owned businesses – to open, to grow and succeed. We need to do some soul-searching about the regulations and red tape we place on small businesses. We need to weigh costs against the benefits, and scrap unnecessary regulations.

5. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?

We need to save for a rainy day – rather than going on a spending spree whenever there’s a surplus – so we’re better prepared fiscally. And if we make it easier for small businesses to thrive, they’ll more easily weather a future crisis.

MARK SMITH (R)

Residence: Daniel Island

Current job: President/CEO McAlister-Smith Funeral Homes

Education: Associates degree, Applied Science

Age: 49

Relevant experience: Small business owner since 1999, Chairman; former Town Councilman, Town of Mount Pleasant; former Water Commissioner, Mount Pleasant Waterworks; graduate of SC Municipal Elected Official Institute of Government

Website: votemarksmith.com, facebook.com/votemarksmith

1. Why are you running for this position?

I’m running because our community has lost a great deal of influence over the last decade and now is the time to re-establish ourselves at the Statehouse, especially in light of the significant growth in our area. I am passionate about serving people and protecting the incredible quality of life we enjoy in the Lowcountry. And I am committed to keeping our citizens informed, engaged and safe, while working tirelessly to reform state government.

2. What do you think is the most important concern facing District 99?

A neglected and woefully under funded infrastructure system that includes many roads, bridges, and storm water systems that have not been properly maintained or kept up with the population growth.

3. How would you address infrastructure and transportation issues, both public transit and traffic congestion, for the Daniel Island/Cainhoy area and District 99?

I will begin by ensuring District 99 gets its fair share of infrastructure funding. It is time to revisit current funding allocations on how our tax dollars are being distributed around the state. Long overdue infrastructure maintenance, repairs and expansion projects need to become “shovel ready” immediately, instead of delayed for years.

4. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?

Keeping our businesses afloat is the key. I have experienced first-hand how governmental red-tape, bureaucracy and politics can get in the way of progress and common sense. We must find the funding, loans, grants and tax breaks necessary to help them stay in business, retain employees and make a profit.

5. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?

By first reviewing all decisions made and closely examining the pro’s and con’s in a non-partisan manner. Stakeholders from both the public and private sectors must be a priority. And a bio-threat plan should be created and ready for implementation for when we are faced with this situation in the future.