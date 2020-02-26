Do the ‘Lettuce Localmotive’ with Vertical Roots

Vertical Roots’ Lettuce Localmotive is hitting the highway, giving consumers the opportunity to find out more about hydroponic farming, which is the process of growing plants in a nutrient-rich, water-based solution.

The Lettuce Localmotive is a smaller, mobile version of Vertical Roots’ hydroponic container farm. The vehicle is the company’s way to educate consumers about their locally sourced lettuce that is grown using water and nutrients, instead of soil.

Vertical Roots is the brainchild of high school friends Andrew Hare and Matt Daniels. Their desire to provide healthy and safe produce to the local community started with some scribbles on a napkin in 2015. Their dream became a reality — and Vertical Roots revolutionized the way the local community grows, distributes, and consumes lettuce.

The company grows nutrient-dense lettuce inside its eco-friendly, refurbished shipping containers. Each container/pod is a controlled environment that allows Vertical Roots to produce crops year-round, regardless of seasonal conditions. One pod can harvest 3,400 heads of lettuce. The process takes about 35 days from seed to lettuce and uses 98% less water than conventional farming methods to produce pesticide-free, non-GMO lettuce.

The Clements Ferry Vertical Roots farm has been in operation for two years and has 24 growing pods. A year ago, Vertical Roots opened a second farm in Columbia with 98 pods.

On Feb. 15, Daniel Island customers toured the interactive mobile farm and learned about the technology behind the soil-less farming method. Hare, co-founder and general manager of Vertical Roots, was on board the Lettuce Localmotive to answer questions about the company and to give people an inside look at the indoor farming methods.

Hare was excited to engage with supportive and appreciative neighbors. “It’s nice to finally have our product available in the Daniel Island community. We’ve gotten great support over the last couple of years from the restaurants here,” said Hare. “The product moves very well for us here … Community members have come by today to say how much they enjoy our product compared to what they were purchasing,” he added.

Inside Publix, customers were able to taste and purchase the fresh produce. The grocery store has been successfully selling Vertical Roots lettuce since July.

Daniel Island resident Tina Brollier is a huge fan of the local lettuce. “The first time I saw it, I wanted to try it. It tastes fresh and it lasts a few weeks longer than other similar products,” she said.

The event also featured hands-on activities and giveaways that even the youngest attendees could appreciate. Eli Swackhamer, 5, a kindergartener at Daniel Island School, and his 4-year-old brother, Abe, had a great time exploring the mobile farm.

“I got to do a tour and put the seeds in the holes that grow the lettuce,” exclaimed Eli.