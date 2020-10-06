Do go chasing waterfalls

My husband, Tom, and I, and our dog Iggy, caught the waterfall chasing bug when we traveled through Oregon in the spring of 2019. As this spring rolled around, and as we needed to escape the COVID-19-induced confines of our Daniel Island townhouse, we decided to go on the chase again.

And we didn’t have to go far to experience a broad and varied array of falls in the mountainous Upstate of South Carolina.

We stayed at a campground in Cleveland, South Carolina, not far from Pickens and Traveler’s Rest. There are three state parks within short distances of one another, including connecting trails, as well as other state and private lands that offer a variety of waterfall hikes ranging from roadside views to strenuous climbs.

This general area is within the Blue Ridge Escarpment and features more than 50 waterfalls. The escarpment plunges 2,000 feet from the Blue Ridge Mountains, part of the Appalachian Mountain ranges, to the Piedmont below.

A note of warning, within the last month, two people fell to their deaths from waterfalls highlighted below — the easy hikes to Wildcat Wayside and Twin Falls. All the falls are slippery, swift, steep, and made of hard rock. Hike and explore with care.

Here’s a rundown of falls we visited. We used our AllTrails App filters to find waterfall hikes that are dog friendly and used the app’s GPS to find the trailheads.

Wildcat Wayside Falls

Wildcat Wayside Falls is a series of three falls, the first two of which are located right at the side of the road. The hike to the third, taller fall is only a short 1 mile loop.

We tackled this hike on a weekday evening after a full day of travel and setting up our campsite. Several families with small children were splashing at the base of the Lower Wildcat Falls, which is located right off the Greer Highway (U.S. 276) and features a 30-foot waterfall. Roadway parking is available.

You can walk up a few stone steps to the Middle Wildcat Fall, which has a 10-foot drop. And, at the top of the middle falls are the remains of a pavilion. A placard describes how the Wildcat Wayside was once a part of the National Park Service’s Wayside road stops that developed with the advent of the automobile.

The third falls are accessed by a slightly longer walk that is gentle, with only a total elevation gain of 154 feet, and meanders pleasantly along a trail that hugs the Wildcat Branch Creek, which is a tributary to the South Saluda River. The effort was worth it and provides an awesome view of a 100-foot drop.

Twin Falls

Twin Falls Lower Trail is another short hike that leads to these popular falls. Parking is free but limited. The roundtrip walk from the parking area to the falls is only .7 miles. It’s a fairly flat and level trail but there are some roots and rocky uneven areas as you approach the falls. You can view the falls from a shaded pavilion or climb down to the base of the falls.

These are spectacular falls. As the name suggests, two falls are visible and meet at the bottom to continue along the Reedy Cove Creek. The first, larger fall is a 75-foot drop over a granite face. To the right is a slightly smaller fall over wedged rocks. The day we visited, water flow was heavy and a third fall was visible even further to the right.

Although we only did the shorter, lower trail, you can also access the top of these falls on the Twin Falls Reedy Cove Creek Trail, which is a 2.3 mile round trip hike with a 429-foot elevation gain.

Moonshine Falls and Confusion Falls via Asbury Trail – Private

Our excursion to Moonshine & Confusion Falls was Plan B. We found it on our trusty AllTrails App after being turned away from Jones Gap State Park on a Friday morning. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, Jones Gap requires reservations for hiking on the weekends.

Asbury Trail offers a 5.5-mile out and back hike that starts in a private camp — stop and ask permission to use the trail at the visitor’s center. On the trail to Moonshine & Confusion Falls, there are side trails to Cascade Falls and Asbury Falls. I’m glad we took this side hike as we got mixed up on this trail and never made it all the way to Moonshine & Confusion Falls.

Once you pass the Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps, you will have to take a cable footbridge across Matthews Creek. Had we read the details on AllTrails, we would have known this. We doubled back multiple times trying to find the trail, thinking the cable bridge was just a scout adventure. It turns out, you need to cross at the cable bridge to continue along this trail. It’s a true high wire crossing. We plan to go back again to finish this hike and will be better prepared to cross with Iggy, who does swim.

Cascade Falls was a short, steep descent off the main trail to the creek. Although the falls were not tall, they were peaceful and relaxing.

Asbury Falls was very different. We hiked a short and steep distance on an overgrown and rarely used trail. The water tumbled out from beneath a bridge of granite and was unlike any of the other falls we saw in the area.

Rainbow Falls and Jones Gap Falls – Jones Gap State Park

Having been turned away from Jones Gap State Park the day we did the Moonshine Falls hike, we decided to return on a weekday morning. We were warned to arrive early as admission is first come, first serve and parking is limited. We arrived at 8:45 a.m. and several cars were already in line ahead of us for the 9 a.m. opening.

The cost to park is $6 per hiker.

Rainbow Falls Trail is a 3.2 mile roundtrip hike. The terrain is very rocky and uneven at the start and the hike itself is steep, rising 1,000 feet in 1.6 miles. You also have to scamper over boulders and fallen trees at spots. You’ll be hot and tired when you arrive – but it’s worth the payoff. Near the base you’ll be cooled by the sprays from the falls and mesmerized by the rolling water sounds, mists, and four dimensional feel of being inside a rainbow cocoon.

We accessed the trail to Jones Gap Falls as we descended from Rainbow Falls, which only added about a mile to our hike. One highlight was a creek crossing. We were the only people at the falls, which added to the tranquility. If you just do the Jones Gap Falls hike, it’s a total 3.5 mile round trip with 479-feet elevation change.

Raven Cliff Falls – Caesars Head State Park

Located in Caesars Head State Park, Raven Cliff Falls is the tallest falls in the state with an estimated drop of over 400 feet.

The Raven Cliff Falls Trail is a 4-mile out and back trail to a viewing overlook. We parked at the trailhead, which costs $3 per hiker. This trail is moderate, with an elevation gain of only 695 feet, and the trail itself is well-worn and not very rocky. From the viewing overlook, you get a breathtaking view of the falls – but at a great distance.

The next time we are in the area, we plan to get a closer look by taking the 8.8 mile loop trail around the falls, which is strenuous, steep and includes huge elevation changes. The loop joins the Raven Cliff Falls Trail at the Dismal Trail, connects to Naturaland Trust Trail and Gum Gap/Foothills Trails before reconnecting with the

Raven Cliff Falls Trail. We are looking forward to the 2,000-foot drop along the Dismal Trail, crossing Matthews Creek and then going back up 2,000 feet on the Naturaland Trust Trail. According to descriptions, the crossing is above the falls on a suspension bridge! This hike requires plenty of water and food and you should expect to be on the trails for a full day, between six to eight hours.

Table Rock Trail

Located at the edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Pickens County, the 3,000-plus acres Table Rock Park has several waterfall hikes.

We did the Table Rock Trail, which is a very strenuous 7.2 mile out and back hike that rewards with a gorgeous view. As far as waterfalls, this hike has several very small, unnamed waterfalls near the beginning of the trek – so if you just want to see a few small waterfalls, you only have to hike a very short distance from the visitor’s center.

We didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to hike to the granite overlook on Table Rock Mountain and thought we might hike some of the other, shorter trails to waterfalls in the park after the Table Rock Trail hike. Sadly, our middle-aged knees were finished after climbing up and down the 2,240 elevation gain.

Table Rock State Park has two campgrounds as well a lake area with fishing, swimming and food service. Hiking, camping, and fishing was permitted with social distancing rules in place. Restrooms were open but the swimming area and café were closed. It’s best to check what is open before you go. Also, admission is limited to first come, with reduced numbers permitted.

Falls Creek Waterfalls Trail

This may have been our favorite waterfall view. A relatively short roundtrip hike of about 2 miles, the 826-foot elevation gain for the first mile to the falls required a 826-foot descent for the second mile. The view offers a 125-foot cascade and the trail offers two viewing spots – one involving a short rocky hike down and the other a short rocky hike up. Large boulders offer a great spot to rest and view this awesome fall.

There is very limited parking at this trail. Access is free.

These falls can also be accessed from above on the 5.5 mile Hospital Rock Trail.

Final Note

Some of the state parks have limited capacity and special hours and rules due to the coronavirus. Please check out the park’s websites for updates before you go at https://southcarolinaparks.com . Also, we recommend Googling South Carolina waterfalls to learn more about additional options throughout the state.

Our next waterfall chasing adventure will be to Oconee County.