Do you know your ice cream? Take our quiz!

While you may think it’s a made-up holiday just to sell more cones and sundaes, President Ronald Reagan officially proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984, and established National Ice Cream Day as the third Sunday in July. In celebration of this year’s special day on July 19, here’s a fun trivia quiz to test your knowledge about the sweet treat.

1. Which country consumes the most ice cream (per year, per capita)?

A. United States

B. New Zealand

C. Belgium

2. John Harrison, the official taste-tester for Dreyer’s Ice Cream, has his tongue insured for $1 million.

True or False?

3. The ice cream cone was invented at the 1904 World’s Fair? True or False?

4. Which university has its own ice creamery and offers a course in ice cream making?

A. Iowa State

B. Princeton

C. Penn State

5. Baskin Robbins had a flavor named for The Beatles. It was:

A. Beatle Nut

B. Beatle Juice

C. Fab Four Swirl

6. In the United States, the government controls what can be sold as “ice cream”?

True or False?

7. How much whole milk does it take to make one gallon of ice cream?

A. 1 gallon

B. 2 gallons

C. 3 gallons

8. The Guinness World Record for the largest ice cream cone was set in Norway in 2015. How tall was it?

A. 20 feet tall

B. 15 feet tall

C. 10 feet tall

9. Hawaiians grow Ice Cream Fruit. True or False?

10. Today, Neapolitan ice cream is usually chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. Which of these flavors were in the earliest known versions of the dessert?

A. Chocolate, vanilla and raspberry

B. Pistachio, vanilla and cherry

C. Vanilla, cherry and espresso

11. A British ice cream flavor was created as an April Fools’ joke based on a TV show, but actually became popular. What was it?

A. Fish and Chips

B. Beer and Peanuts

C. Bacon and Eggs

12. Market analysts report that ice cream sales increase during times of recession or wars. True or False?

ANSWERS

1. B

2. True

3. False. Italo Machiony, an Italian New Yorker, patented the ice cream cone design in 1903, but the World’s Fair is credited for popularizing it.

4. C, The Creamery opened in 1865

5. A

6.T rue. Products that don’t meet criteria are labeled “frozen dairy dessert.”

7. C

8. C, and was filled with 285 gallons of ice cream

9.True, the inga feuillei is said to taste like vanilla ice cream and locals call it “ice cream bean”

10. B. For the green, white and red of the Italian flag, now called spumoni.

11.C

12. True, and in that case, 2020 should prove to be a record sales year.