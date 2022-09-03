Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Truer words have never been spoken when musing about the lively and serene Lowcountry landscapes that make up the oasis that is called Daniel Island.

This week, The Daniel Island News has restored a beloved series from the archives: Do You See What I See?

Several local experts in various fields noted their observations of the same city block on Daniel Island. The journey begins at the intersection of Seven Farms Drive and River Landing Drive, at the Synovus or Seven Farms Square Building, and continues down Seven FarmsDrive towards Governor’s Park. Continue to the light and take a left on Island Park Drive and follow the street back to River Landing Drive, taking a left at LIDI Restaurant before returning to the starting point.

The following literary snapshots are subjective observations made through the eyes of a recreation center’s manager, a police officer, and a homeowners’ association president.

Jen Nelsen - Daniel Island Recreation Center Facilities Manager

I took my walk on a beautiful, sunny, mid-morning. As I walked past the pond on Seven Farms Drive, the birds were chirping and I could see a great white heron on the bank of the water on the far side. As I approached Credit One Stadium, it was busy bustling with construction workers. I could hear announcements over the loudspeaker as well as beeping from the lifts that are working on the improvements to the stadium. I, for one, am very excited about the improvements being made and the upcoming activities that are planned there. Just down the street there is also construction work being done on the road near the entrance to Publix. Several workers are drilling and working on the road. As I approached Governor’s Park, it was quieter than I am used to. There were people out walking dogs and bicyclists that passed me on the sidewalk. It’s not quite the usual buzz of parents and athletes that I am used to seeing on a busy Saturday morning. A handful of dogs can be seen running in the dog park. One dog is barking at its owner to throw the tennis ball again. A young family with their toddler can be seen kicking a soccer ball on an open field. Parks crew members can be seen out dragging the baseball fields. As I walk down Island Park Drive, I am impressed by how many new businesses have arrived here over the past several years and how the island has grown and changed. With the weather so nice several people have passed me with the top down on their cars and music playing. Several people are out and about coming in and out of the shops and restaurants. As I approached the pond on the left I enjoyed the seating that they have available. I stopped for a few minutes to enjoy the calm water and listen to the birds. What a great spot to take a break from the day and enjoy a picnic lunch.

Lt. Matt Wojslawowicz - Charleston Police Department Patrol Commander

I start my journey along Seven Farms Drive near River Landing Drive. Walking towards I-526, I appreciate the small-town feel of downtown Daniel Island. Approaching Daniel Island Commemorative Park on the right-hand side of Seven Farms Drive, I am reminded of the natural beauty that Daniel Island offers.

Next, I approach Guggenheim Terrace on the left. At the center of downtown Daniel Island, Guggenheim Terrace reminds me of the community and how central the idea of community is to Daniel Island as a whole. This location provides a central meeting spot for residents and visitors alike to meet and enjoy one another. It also provides a centralized location for events that are important to the entirety of Daniel Island such as the annual Christmas tree lighting and holiday festival.

Continuing my walk, I came upon the Credit One Stadium complex. Almost near completion, this completely renovated stadium will be a crown jewel for the Daniel Island community. Not only hosting one of the premier tennis tournaments in the world, this updated venue will now play host to all types of concerts each year. I am extremely excited about all of the upcoming events that are already planned for this venue and anxiously await future events that will surely be added to the calendar for many years to come. Personally, I am reminded of the Jimmy Buffet concert that was held at the venue a couple of years ago and hope that they find a way to bring him back for an encore as I know that I am not the only Parrot Head on Daniel Island!

Moving past the tennis center, I approach Governor’s Park and the new City of Charleston Recreation Center which opened last year. I am thankful for the many great recreational opportunities that are afforded to the residents of Daniel Island from the new recreation center to the baseball and intramural fields to the countless trails that are located throughout our great community.

Rounding the corner and turning back down Island Park Drive, I am reminded of the growth that has taken place on Daniel Island over the past decade. From the gas station to the apartments to the many shops that are now present along Island Park Drive, it is very evident the Daniel Island community continues to expand and offer residents options such as banking and restaurants in addition to the well-established locations like the Publix grocery store.

Finishing up my walk back at Seven Farms Drive and River Landing Drive, I see that the much anticipated road re-pavement along Seven Farms Drive is about to take place. This is a proper conclusion to my journey as it serves as a great reminder of the many great things that Daniel Island has to offer and that we continue to make great strides and improvements that continue to make the island so special.

Jane Baker - Daniel Island Town Association President