Dockery's donates $7K to local non-profits

As Daniel Island’s newest destination for food, beer and music, Dockery’s is forging a strong commitment to the local community through ongoing charitable partnerships. Reflecting Dockery’s mission to provide a stage for local singers and songwriters, the restaurant has donated $7000 in proceeds raised from a series of opening events to musically-focused non-profits Carolina Studios, an initiative geared towards music, technology and media arts, and The Music Battery, an afterschool drumline program for kids.

“We are grateful for the support of the Dockery’s team,” stated Carolina Studios chairman and Hootie and the Blowfish lead guitarist Mark Bryan. “Every penny of the donation goes toward fostering a safe environment for Charleston youth with initiatives that allow them to explore musical expression in a meaningful way.”

“These funds give us the chance to provide even more kids with the facilities, support and performance opportunities to help them achieve their goals,” added Kris Manning, co-founder of The Music Battery.

Dockery’s next fundraiser for The Music Battery will take place in the form of a “St. Paddy’s Day Block Party” this Saturday, March 17, from 2 to 5 p.m. The Music Battery will perform at 2 p.m. and the Kabuki Love Machine, Black Tie Music Academy’s Adult Jam Band, will play classic rock favorites from 2:30 to 5 p.m. while leprechaun stilt walkers and the bubble lady frolic under the pavilion! A portion of all beer sales from Dockery’s will be donated to The Music Battery.

Dockery’s plans to continue to support the missions of Carolina Studios and The Music Battery while partnering with other charitable organizations in the Charleston area. For more information on upcoming events at Dockery’s that will benefit local non-profits, visit www.dockerys.com.

ST. PADDY’S DAY BLOCK PARTY

TO BENEFIT THE MUSIC BATTERY!

Dockery’s

880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy a family fun-filled St. Paddy’s Day Block Party at Dockery’s restaurant to benefit The Music Battery, a free after school program for underserved children in the Charleston and North Charleston areas. Watch The Music Battery’s drumline perform live at 2 p.m. From 2:30-5 pm the Black Tie Music Academy’s Adult Jam Band “Kabuki Love Machine” will play classic rock favorites while leprechaun stilt walkers and the bubble lady frolic under the pavilion! The fun is free and in addition to sponsoring the event Dockery’s will be offering food and drink specials all afternoon! A portion of all beer sales will be donated to The Music Battery.