The doctor is in — on your phone or laptop

It was time for a follow-up appointment for her hamstring injury, but as Mount Pleasant resident Heather Dolan got ready to meet with her physical therapist, Dr. Matt Shiver, at Made 2 Move on Daniel Island, she didn’t head for the car. Instead, she stepped out onto her back porch and began a video call with the practice using her smartphone.

Welcome to the new age of health care in coronavirus times.

Dolan is one of thousands of patients across the country who are now visiting their health care providers via electronic devices, instead of in-person.

“I was able to set my phone up so they could ask me to do different stretching or exercises,” she explained. “…I could show them my progress so he could evaluate that, and then he was able to show me some new exercises that he wanted me to start doing.”

Although telemedicine does take away from the interaction patients receive with in-office visits, Dolan is thankful for the opportunity to stay connected and keep up her good progress.

“The whole thing is kind of surreal,” she continued. “For followup care, it certainly has been a good way to continue getting stronger and working on that injury.”

Physical therapists at Made 2 Move are conducting close to 20 virtual care visits a week, according to owner Yves Gege, MPT. Hands-on care is important, he added, but connecting with patients electronically has been valuable as well.

“We’re getting good results – and in some ways even better results,” said Gege. “…The main things that get our patients better is the education piece of it, the empowerment of it … Kind of really encouraging them and saying there are a lot of things you can do, and here are the things you should be doing. That’s such a big piece of getting them healthy.”

Daniel Island resident Mary Lee Busick has high praise for virtual health care, as it has been a lifesaver for her husband, Jim, who is being treated by MUSC physicians for Parkinson’s Disease. Not only are in-person visits difficult due to his limited mobility, but they are also dangerous in terms of COVID-19 risks.

“Telemedicine is the perfect solution for us, as Jim does not need to go anywhere, and he can see his doctors from the comfort of our home,” she said. “We used my iPhone to connect to the scheduled appointment, and the doctor was able to both see Jim and discuss his health with him. We're hoping that telemedicine appointments continue in the future once the pandemic has passed.”

Palmetto Primary Care on Daniel Island is conducting about 130 telehealth visits per week now, according to Family Nurse Practitioner Lindsay Fried.

“Patients seem to really like it and they seem happy that they can still get their health care without having to leave their house,” said Fried, who conducted an appointment via FaceTime for an 85-year-old patient recently. “…We haven't really had any issues with people trying to figure out how to use it.”

They also offer patients the option of seeing providers from their vehicles in the practice parking lot, so they don’t have to come into the office, or waiting in their cars for appointments, instead of inside in the waiting room.

New telehealth options also are in full swing at Daniel Island Family Medicine and are “going great,” according to Amy Giove, practice manager.

“Most insurance companies moved quickly to include telehealth coverage for their subscribers,” noted Giove. “Our platform is secure and patients have found it really easy to use. It’s not suitable for all appointments, but right now about half of our appointments are virtual.”

Virtual care has also been a good remedy for Daniel Island-based Sahn Dermatology in today’s COVID-anxious environment. The practice is using the PocketPatient app, which allows patients to share photos of areas of concern on their skin with their physician in real time.

“For dermatology, it’s perfect,” noted Dr. Eleanor Sahn. “You get such a good picture … The doctors sit at their computer, and the patient takes their iPhone at home and the doctor can look anywhere they need to look. We’ve even done complete skin exams.”

Dr. Sahn, who is semi-retired, credited her partners Drs. Rachel Hill and Heather Wolf for their efforts in working with patients during this coronavirus outbreak. She estimates they are seeing about 10 to 15 patients a day via telehealth visits, down from their typical 35-40 daily in-person appointments. They still see patients at the

office if they are experiencing emergencies, but take appropriate precautions.

“We’re trying to be as safe as we possibly can,” added Sahn.

Dr. Jimmy Smith of Daniel Island Chiropractic reports that they, too, are seeing less volume in the office due to the coronavirus crisis. About 15 patients per week are opting to do televisits, he said.

“Chiropractic care is definitely hands on, so it’s not effective in that aspect,” added Dr. Smith. “(But) we can show patients stretches and exercises with video teleconferencing and answer questions to help with pain relief over the phone.”

Some researchers predict the number of telemedicine interactions between patients and health care providers could top 1 billion by the end of this year. In the meantime, those impacted continue to navigate the changing environment as best as they can.

“People are realizing that life before COVID-19 is not going to come back anytime soon,” Gege said. “So let’s create a new normal.”