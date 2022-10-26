Does Point Hope’s Sanders House go bump in the night?

Resting behind protective fencing in the Point Hope community is one of Berkeley County’s oldest and perhaps most haunted houses – the Sanders House. The dilapidated former Cainhoy Plantation farmhouse has been the scene of several spooky stories and paranormal activities, according to Joey Murray, who lived in the home with his family from 1961 through 1996.

Murray’s father, John, was a cattle rancher and manager of Cainhoy Plantation working for Harry Guggenheim when he and his wife and their five children moved into the pre-Civil War caretaker’s house.

“I had a very spiritual family and they didn’t believe in ghosts,” Murray said. “I didn’t believe in the supernatural… I never had any fear until the first event happened.”

One day in August 1967, when Murray was 14, he was home with his mother, Jerry. Shortly after going to his room for the night, he was startled by a loud noise. “I’m lying in bed and all of the sudden somebody starts banging on the screen door; bam, bam, bam, bam, and they stop for about two seconds, then, bam, bam, bam, bam,” Murray said. “At this point, I’m getting very concerned because I didn’t hear anyone walking up the wooden steps and all the sudden, they’re banging on the door.”

Murray sat up in bed afraid someone was trying to get in the house or had already entered. His mother came into his room with a worried look and asked if he heard the banging on the door. When his father returned home a short time later, his parents searched the grounds but found nothing.

Although his elders blamed the disturbance on the wind, Murray remembers how still of a night it was with a full moon and no breeze. “I know for a fact it had to be supernatural. There’s no other explanation.”

Two years later, when Murray was home alone for the night, he was awakened by the sound of loud footsteps walking down the hall and going up the stairs to the second floor. He thought his older brother had returned from a sleepover, but when he searched the house, nobody was there. All the doors and windows were still locked. Murray went back to his room with a shotgun and a rifle on his bed and never again

stayed alone in the house at night.

On a cold rainy afternoon in the mid-1980s, John Murray was driving with a friend down Clements Ferry Road towards Daniel Island. While passing the entrance to Jack Primus Road, which was then a dirt road, the two men noticed a man riding a horse with a dog following behind. The senior Murray thought the man might be illegally hunting on the plantation and turned around to question him, but the man, horse, and dog had disappeared and there were no tracks on the muddy road. His friend told him the person was Mr. Tucker, the former plantation manager who lived and died in the Murray’s house during the 1940s. Many locals claimed to have seen the ghost of Mr. Tucker in the years after his death.

Murray, his mother, and two of his siblings all reported other unexplained events during the family’s 35 years in the home, including lights turning on by themselves, furniture falling over, and figures walking through the house.

In 1999, after Joey Murray’s parents had died and their children were grown, the next plantation manager’s daughter moved into the residence and reported more supernatural events. The house has stood vacant since her death of natural causes in 2015, according to the family who requested her name be kept anonymous.

The house, which stands adjacent the Publix shopping center on Clements Ferry Road, is slated to be renovated and repurposed as the future home of the Point Hope Property Owners Association, according to the DI Development Company who manages the property and surrounding land tract today.