The Doggie Doctor is in

We have all heard how important it is to stay on top of our health by focusing on wellness and making regular check-ins with the doctor. Especially after this past year when the COVID-19 pandemic kept folks away from their routine wellness visits with their physicians.

But what about our pets?

According to local veterinary practices, there are some fetching facts to keep in mind when it comes to our four-legged friends and it’s time to catch up with routine checkups.

“As the old adage goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” said Abby Suiter, practice manager for the Daniel Island Animal Hospital. “We recommend the pets in our care be seen by a veterinarian every six months for wellness visits and in between as needed for illness or injury. As pets age more rapidly than humans, this can be equated to a human visiting their doctor every two to three years.”

During a wellness appointment, continued Suiter, veterinarians conduct a thorough “nose to tail” physical examination, address any concerns or questions a pet parent may have, update routine vaccinations and lab tests, and make recommendations based on their findings.

“The physical examination is by far the most important part of any pet’s wellness care,” added Dr. Damon Padgett of Clements Ferry Veterinary. “…We focus on preventive care and want to be proactive before things happen. Proper diet, early and often dental care and wellness examinations with lab work are all crucial parts of wellness care for our four-legged family.”

Both vet offices switched to a drop-off curbside service as the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020 to protect not only pet parents but also staff members. Both report things slowed down initially in terms of appointments as people adjusted to the “new normal,” but activity quickly picked back up.

“Overall we have been busier than normal,” added Padgett, who plans to continue curbside service while slowly moving back to limited in-person visits by this summer. “I suspect with people being home more they have more time to bring in their fur babies and get things done that may have been postponed due to hectic daily life.”

The Daniel Island Animal Hospital began offering in-person visits with pets this week for the first time in over a year.

“We are excited to start welcoming clients back into the building on a limited basis,” Suiter added.

Cainhoy Veterinary Hospital is the newest pet care facility to set up shop on the Cainhoy peninsula. Located in the Point Hope Shopping Center off Clements Ferry Road, the practice officially opened its doors this past February.

“We are in a unique situation in that we opened our clinic during this pandemic,” said Dr. Marie Ingle, owner of Cainhoy Veterinary Hospital. “Because we are new and less busy than most established practices, we can allow owners to come in with their pets using appropriate precautions, including masks and social distancing.”

How do you know when it might be time to bring your pet in for a vet visit, other than at regular wellness intervals?

“Changes in habits or behaviors are usually the first key sign,” Ingle explained. “It might be your pet may be having accidents in the house or asking to go out more often. Changes in appetite, activity are also very important. So many issues arise slowly — the

gradual decrease in activity, for example. When in doubt, call your vet. That’s why we’re here.”