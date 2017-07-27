PROVIDED

The Daniel Island Property Owners Association (POA) has named its latest winner in the “Dogs of Daniel Island” Photo Contest. “Evie” was voted “Top Dog” for the month of June on the “My Island Town” Facebook page and will receive a new Daniel Island collar and lead set, available for sale at the Daniel Island Real Estate Information Center. In addition to getting a shout-out for her win in this edition of The Daniel Island News, Evie will be highlighted on the POA’s social media platforms in the coming weeks.

The POA reports they loved learning about Evie’s admiration for sandy beaches! They asked her owner to share more about this playful pup. Below are his responses:

How did Evie come to join your family?

My wife and I currently have a 4-year-old Aussie (Renegade) and wanted to get him a little sister. We didn’t want to introduce another dog any later so we decided this was the right time. We came across Genevieve (or Evie) in Mullens, SC.

When/how did Evie come to be a dog of Daniel Island?

Evie came home to Daniel Island on April 28 of this year. So far I’d say she’s loving being a DI dog.

What are some of Evie’s favorite ways to spend time on Daniel Island?

Evie likes playing at the dog park and spending time at Grandma D’s house on the island. Also, as you can see in this picture, she’s found a love for the Wando River and its sandy banks.

What do you like about having a dog on Daniel Island?

It’s very much a pedestrian-friendly community. Walk out your door and you can go for walks anywhere.

What is Evie’s favorite treat, toy or game?

She loves chewing on her beef knuckle bone and on ice cubes. She seems to enjoy playing a game called “drink a little water right before pawing the rest out of the bowl and run around with it in your mouth.” Yeah, we’re working on that.

Tell us more about your photo submission?

It comes from a trip to the Wando on one of the little sandy areas. She loves playing around in the water and then running back to the sand to dig, roll and lay out. She tends to get a little sand on her!

What’s the best tip you can give to others when submitting their photos for the Dogs of Daniel Island Photo Contest?

Pictures of dogs being silly, playful and fun seem to bring out the best photogenic side of them. A good camera helps as well, though this pic was definitely on my wife’s phone.

How will Evie celebrate being June’s Dog of Daniel Island?

She will actually be on her first vacation with our family at a lake town in western PA. So, she’ll be doing some swimming and playing with tons of kids.

Is there a favorite story or fact about Evie that you’d like to share?

Just this past week we returned home from dinner and found Genevieve out of her cage, which is odd because no other human would have been there to let her out. I feel pretty confident I shut the door properly. Maybe she somehow lifted the latch and possibly got a little help from Renegade. If that is the case, then we’re in big trouble!

According to the POA, submissions for the “Dogs of Daniel Island Photo Contest” seem to get better and better with each passing month. They say they’re happy to see so many owners and pets participating! Do you have a dog who enjoys living and playing on Daniel Island? Entries are now being accepted for July’s Dogs of Daniel Island photo contest. Visit http://danielisland.com/call-entries-2017-dogs-daniel-island-photo-contest/ for entry details and submit your photos to dogs@danielisland.com.