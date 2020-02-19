Don’t be a Square

It’s time to break out your dancing shoes and do-si-do on Daniel Island.

Free square dance classes are held every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Holy Cross Church. Square dancing is performed all over the world and has been around since the 16th century. In 1994 the square dance was adopted as South Carolina’s official state folk dance.

The longevity of square dancing can be attributed to its universal appeal. From losing weight (each class is the equivalent of walking 5 miles) to finding love, square dancing is anything but square. Cheryl Andes, the coordinator for the Daniel Island class, is excited to introduce square dancing to the Daniel Island community.

“I love square dancing because you make new friends, get physical and mental exercise and if you can walk, you can dance. People tend to think square dancing is what we did in grade school but it is so much more,” Andes explained.

Students can learn square dancing in a relaxed friendly atmosphere. There’s no need to worry if you don’t have a partner or have never taken a class before. Several “angels” are always on-hand to help. Angels are experienced square dancers who help those with no prior experience or partner up with those who don’t have a dance companion.

Herb Franklin is the caller for the Daniel Island class and he brings over 40 years of experience. The square dance caller runs the class and plays an important role on the floor. Franklin tells the dancers what steps to perform by using rhyming word patterns to entertain the participants as well as guide them.

Franklin started square dancing in 1972. He diligently studied under another caller for six weeks. “I attended a callers college, and yes there is such a thing, nine to 10 hours a day. I enjoy seeing the fellowship, fun, comradeship and excitement people are having. I have been calling for 44 years,” said Franklin.

Dancers may move in a square but many participants create a circle of friends with their classmates. “Classes are fun and great way to make new friends,” stated Franklin. There are countless stories of dancers who make lifelong friends or even find romance.

Anne Martin loves square dancing and attending the Daniel Island classes. “It’s good exercise and it’s good for the brain, because you have to think about where you’re going, it’s physical as well as mental.”

Martin has another reason to adore dance — she met her husband, Jerry, when she started square dancing more than 40 years ago.

Jerry belonged to a square dance club in Virginia and often helped the newbies. “I was dancing in this square dance club for a couple of years. There were having a class and I was an angel. There were new dancers coming in and she just happened to be one of the new dancers that came in to learn. We just started hanging out together and went from there,” he reminisced.

The Martins aren’t the only couple who found love while dancing, there are numerous stories of dancers finding permanent partners on the dance floor.

Barbara Lassiter learned to square dance back in 1968. “Back then we didn’t have a lot of activities so we started square dancing,” she said. Lassiter even made her own costumes. “My husband at the time said I would have to have a square dance outfit before he would go dancing with me, so I had to make one. We really got into square dancing,” she added.

Lassiter comes to the Daniel Island class with her husband even though a problem with her leg currently prevents her from participating. She enjoys the camaraderie. “I haven’t danced for two years but once I get to where I can walk again, I’m going to be dancing again. It’s a lot of fun and you meet a lot of nice people,” she said.

Dick Kaulback was actively involved in square dancing from the 1960s through the 1980s. He quit dancing as he became busy working and raising five children. Kaulback is fairly new to the area and thought getting back into square dancing would be a great way to meet people.

He didn’t miss a beat and his square dancing skills came right back. Kaulback says dancing is easy once you get the hang of it. “Very few people are self-conscious about dancing. They are the very first time they come, but after that they’re not. We’re all in the same boat, everyone makes mistakes trying to learn. Nobody is judging you,” he said.

Lynn Knight reluctantly tried square dancing after she promised Kaulback she’d take at least take one class. “I didn’t want to try at first. But I came one time and I was hooked. I love the exercise. The people are extremely nice. They are so helpful, you don’t feel like an idiot when you mess up. It’s a lot of fun,” she said.

Knight almost quit before she even started. Before the class, Knight called her daughter in Nashville to tell her she was going to back out. Her daughter persuaded her to go and give square dancing a twirl. “I called my daughter on the way home and said I absolutely love it. I’m going to go back every week and I did. I had to have surgery on my hand and I missed a couple of weeks. But as soon as I could, I came right back because I love it,” she exclaimed.

The Daniel Island class is open to all abilities, just head over to Holy Cross Church on Sundays at 6 p.m. There is no fee for the class, but donations to offset the callers’ time and expenses are appreciated. “The suggested donation is $5 and we have a donation jar if they would like to contribute,” said Andes.

Classes are planned to run through the end of March but more classes may be added. For more information, contact Cheryl Andes at candes0525@yahoo.com.