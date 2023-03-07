Don’t let food poison derail your July 4th fun

Food poisoning is an uninvited guest that can ruin any party. During your Fourth of July festivities, keep these food safety tips in mind:

Refrigerate or freeze perishable food within two hours (one hour if temperatures are above 80 degrees).

Never place fresh fruit/vegetables or cooked food in the same container or on the same surface that raw food has touched.

Always wash your hands after handling raw meat. Scrub hands, wrists, fingernails and in between fingers with soap for at least 20 seconds.

“One of the major issues over the hot summer months concerns improperly stored food, ” states Dr. Jill Michels, a clinical pharmacist and director of the Palmetto Poison Center at USC’s College of Pharmacy. “As the temperature rises the risk for bacteria growth increases. Always follow proper storage methods for events both inside and outside.”

Food poisoning can present itself in different ways, but common symptoms include nausea/vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

The Palmetto Poison Center, housed at the University of SC in the College of Pharmacy, is staffed by trained nurses and pharmacists who can provide expert information when any poisoning occurs. The Center provides services to over 5 million residents in all 46 counties of South Carolina. Services are free, confidential and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To contact the Palmetto Poison Center, call 1-800-222-1222 or visit the website at poison.sc.edu or follow the Poison Center on Facebook, “Palmetto Poison Center.”