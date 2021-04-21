Don’t quack up: The duck race is back!

After being stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the return of the Rotary Club of Daniel Island duck race is a sure sign that life and its traditions are getting back on track.

Established by the Rotary Club in 2007, the Charleston Duck Race has become a favorite annual local charity event. While the race will have a different look, the 2021 event will be held June 5 with a first place prize of $10,000, second place prize of $5,000, and five more prizes of $1,000 each.

Ducks can be adopted for $10 each and business sponsorships are available.

With ongoing restrictions on large events, the duck race will not be held on Smythe Lake, which has been the practice over recent years. Instead, a duck race raffle will be held at New Realm Brewing Company, the former Dockery’s location, on Daniel Island.

News2’s Rob Fowler will be the master of ceremonies and the event will be live-streamed on multiple platforms.

The “race” has always been considered a raffle, noted event organizers, therefore this year there will be a random drawing of ducks to determine the winners. So 30,000 ducks will be at the event this year, just not all wet.

Since its inception, the race has raised over $1.8 million for local organizations and Rotary projects worldwide.

Each year the Rotary Club of Daniel Island and other participating area Rotary clubs present the Rotary Charity Duck Race. This is the organization’s only fundraising event of the year, featuring 30,000 rubber ducks providing everyone with a chance to win. But the real winners are the projects and programs the group supports each year from this event.

This year, the race will be supporting Charleston area nonprofits and Rotary service projects focused on health and wellness, hunger and nutrition, housing and shelter, children and families, education and literacy, and those helping during the pandemic. Some of the designated beneficiaries from this fundraiser will be ECCO, East Cooper Meals on Wheels, HALOS Summer Camp, SHIFA Clinic, and grants to local students who support altruistic values in their local communities.

From its humble beginnings 15 years ago, the race has now grown to include nine local Rotary Clubs coming together for this volunteer-led initiative.

“It is truly remarkable to see Rotarians from across the entire Charleston area coming together to make this event possible and to support so many worthy local charities,” said George Roberts, who is leading the charge for the 2021 event. “This year we are excited to be back with our duck race raffle and prizes for those with the winning ducks!”

This is the 15-year anniversary for the race and, if the Rotarians hit their goal this year, they will have raised over $2 million overall.

Because of continued COVID-19 restrictions, the Rotary is not able to have a station outside the Daniel Island Publix as they’ve done in years past. Instead, they are calling on the community to support the effort by going to CharlestonDuckRace.com and adopting a duck online. Or, ask any Rotarian you know about buying a duck for the race raffle.

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island is a service and fellowship organization focused on building better communities and changing lives.