'Downing of a Flag' documentary discussion and viewing set for July 20 Sottile Theatre

The Honorable Joseph P Riley Jr., former Mayor of Charleston, and Victoria Hansen of SC Public Radio with SC Public Radio will speak and moderate a screening of the new documentary film, “Downing of a Flag” on Tuesday, July 20, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Sottile Theatre.

A co-production between SCETV, Strategic Films and Susie Films, “Downing of a Flag” is a two-part film and has been picked up for national distribution by the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). The film traces the Confederate flag’s controversial relationship with the Palmetto State, the South and the nation, exploring its true meaning and how a racially motivated 2015 church shooting, which killed State Senator Rev. Clementa Pinckney and eight black parishioners, served as the catalyst for the flag’s long-debated removal. The project is slated to premiere locally on SCETV July 22 and 29 at 9 p.m. Click here to view a two-minute trailer.

South Carolina ETV (SCETV) and the ETV Endowment of South Carolina are hosting a series of film screening events in conjunction with the upcoming premiere of the network’s new documentary film, “Downing of a Flag.” The July 20th screening is open to the public, attendees will have an opportunity to hear remarks from former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, view select segments of the film and listen to a panel discussion moderated by South Carolina Public Radio’s Victoria Hansen. Although reserving a ticket is required to attend this event, all tickets are free of charge and can be reserved at https://bit.ly/downingflagchs.

Panelist include:

• The Honorable Terry Alexander, S.C. State Representative and a producer of the film

• Jennifer Berry Hawes, The Post and Courier

• Duane Cooper, Strategic Films

• The Honorable Bakari Sellers, CNN contributor and former S.C. State Representative