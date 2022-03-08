Downton Daniel Island: Cup of tea over a good read

A Daniel Island women’s book club came up with a splendid way to celebrate the recent release of the movie “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” set in 1928 England. The mates gathered at the Daniel Island Library for a proper British “tea,” complete with cucumber sandwiches, fruit kabobs, scones, clotted cream, petit-fours, and, of course, an assortment of teas! The event was sponsored by the Friends of the Berkeley County Library. Before the festivities, each member of the club read a book from the Downton Abbey time period and shared insights with the rest of the group at the tea. The club hopes to make the event an annual celebration – which sounds like a smashing idea! A Daniel Island women’s book club came up with a splendid way to celebrate the recent release of the movie “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” set in 1928 England. The mates gathered at the Daniel Island Library for a proper British “tea,” complete with cucumber sandwiches, fruit kabobs, scones, clotted cream, petit-fours, and, of course, an assortment of teas! The event was sponsored by the Friends of the

Berkeley County Library. Before the festivities, each member of the club read a book from the Downton Abbey time period and shared insights with the rest of the group at the tea. The club hopes to make the event an annual celebration – which sounds like a smashing idea!