A dream realized

Daniel Island will experience fireworks of its own three days before Independence Day. On Thursday, July 1, the City of Charleston will unveil the Daniel Island Community Recreation Center to the public.

After a decade-long discussion with the city and plans that date back to the island’s original development in the late ’90s — the deal is done.

With approximately $10.8 million of city funding and 21,000 square feet of infrastructure on the grounds of an open field in Governors Park — the building is ready too. And so are the taxpayers who have been waiting for this long-anticipated attraction.

“It’s a culmination of all the work that we’ve done for years and all that the residents on this island have been hoping for,” said Frank Walsh, Daniel Island Neighborhood Association’s Recreation Committee co-chair.

Walsh, alongside co-chair and Daniel Island resident Marcia Miller, formed the committee six years ago to make the voices of the residents more formal.

But Walsh and Miller didn’t want the kudos, and neither did former Charleston City Councilman Gary White, who represented District 1. White was the first person who came to Walsh’s mind when asked which citizens were owed the greatest debt of gratitude for seeing this project through.

White spent 12 years, his entire time on council, working on making the recreation center a reality. He described it as a “very long and arduous process.”

“There was a lot of sleepless nights that I dealt with over 12 years, but that was a proud moment when I got that phone call,” said White, describing when he received confirmation of the recreation center’s opening.

In the early goings, there were competing interests. A recreation center wasn’t the only community facility that residents wanted to see established. Other popular proposals included a skatepark and a swimming pool.

After numerous community surveys and polls, the consensus was clear that residents in the 29492 area code wanted a recreation center. Prototypes of the recreation center’s plan outlined a possible 28,000-square-foot facility that featured a suspended indoor track above the basketball courts in the gym, a multipurpose room and seven meeting rooms.

The final product is slightly scaled back in size compared to earlier versions, but not in cost. The construction doubled from $5 million to $10 million over time.

White recalled many nights he would drive by the recreation center on his way home and sit idle in the parking lot observing the building as it came together.

“When you put that much energy and time into something, it’s really nice to see it all come to fruition,” White said. “And come to life and be an asset for many, many generations to come.”

When White stepped down in 2019 and Daniel Island resident Marie Delcioppo was elected to represent District 1 that November, nothing changed the fate of the recreation center. In actuality, it couldn’t have been a more seamless transition.

Delcioppo knew full well where the recreation center stood on her list of priorities, having served as president of DINA since 2017. She and White had developed a close relationship over the years and were on the same page about finishing what he started.

There were speed bumps along the way, like most recently in December 2020 when the city faced revenue shortfalls caused by COVID-19. When the city passed its budget for 2021, there were budgetary cuts to be made, which unfortunately delayed the opening of the recreation center from January to July 2021.

But Delcioppo never let the future of the recreation center fall on deaf ears. Despite being on the minority side of the vote, she strongly spoke out in dissent of the proposed budget cuts that delayed recreational programming.

“No one ever complains about getting parks and recreational facilities ... So it’s wonderful when you can provide these things that directly enhance residents’ quality of life,” she said.

Entrants to the new facility can expect to see a full-size basketball court, volleyball courts and pickleball courts in a 3,500-square-foot multipurpose room. A cardio room, a fitness room, a conference room, restrooms, vending machines and a snack shack are also featured.

As for usage, there are two types of fee structures. One for residents – anyone who lives within the city limits of Charleston, this includes Daniel Island, West Ashley, Johns Island, James Island and downtown. Residents who live in other nearby municipalities are considered nonresidents.

Annual gym memberships for residents will cost $15, nonresidents will pay $30, allowing access to the gymnasium during open gym times. Year-long cardio memberships for residents will cost $120, nonresidents will pay $240, according to Recreation Center Director Jen Nelsen. Cardio memberships provide access to equipment during open cardio times.

Nelson noted there are 174 parking spaces for visitor use on the grounds at the recreation center, which is the first of its kind for Daniel Island and one of the last among the city’s communities, with the exception of Johns Island.

Programs are still in the planning phases and will not be finalized until the opening. Nelson is actively accepting applications from instructors; anyone interested can email Nelsen directly at nelsenj@charleston-sc.gov

When doors open to the public, the staff will be following the same COVID-19 protocols that other local recreation departments have been upholding and in compliance with the city’s regulations. Residents can check the city’s website for the latest regulation changes.

Nelsen noted the recreation center is very much still accepting applications for current open positions. The facility will not even be at half staff for the opening next weekend.

After the recreation center’s soft opening on July 1, a formal dedication will be held on Aug. 9.