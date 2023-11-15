Driver robbed and kidnapped on Clements Ferry Road

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, Oct. 16-31.

Robbery/Kidnapping

On Oct. 18 at 10 p.m., a victim pulled his car over to the side of Clements Ferry Road to make a phone call. Two suspects wearing facial coverings and holding knives approached the vehicle. Both suspects entered the complainant’s car and drove away with the victim still inside. The suspects drove to a commercial site on Cainhoy

Road and were met by another individual in a pickup truck. The two suspects then drove away with the vehicle, leaving the victim at the parking lot on Cainhoy Road. As of Nov. 1, one suspect had been identified and charged for the incident. On Nov. 9, Team 5 reported that the pickup truck involved had been positively identified.

The case is pending.

Shoplifting

After reviewing video footage on Oct. 21, a clerk employed at Refuel on Clements Ferry Road observed a male subject taking an alcoholic beverage and concealing it in his clothing. The suspect exited the store without paying and was seen leaving the area on foot.

Larceny

On Oct. 22, Team 5 responded to a business on Clements Ferry Road regarding a theft of a light tower from a construction site. The light tower was recovered the

next day on Charity Church Road in Huger and returned to the company.

A theft occurred at CubeSmart on Seven Farms Drive on Oct. 23. The complainant advised that an unknown individual removed three stereo speakers and a stereo system from his boat that was being stored at the location. Value of the theft was approximately $3,000. No surveillance equipment was available onsite.

Motor Vehicle Accident - Fatality

On Oct. 24, a single vehicle accident occurred on I-526 Westbound just past the Clements Ferry Road exit. The victim struck an outside wall with the vehicle and was ejected, resulting in death. At the time of the collision, the victim was unrestrained.

Disorderly Conduct

During a concert held at Credit One Stadium on Oct. 28, two subjects were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

An Update from Lt. George Bradley, Team 5

“We are continuing to see a large number of traffic accidents in the area, mostly occurring on Clements Ferry Road, I-526, and Seven Farms Drive. The majority of these incidents are caused by inattentive drivers and failure to yield the right of way. Drivers should be reminded to avoid distractions while driving. Arrive alive!”