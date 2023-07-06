Drivers exchange shots while traveling on Clements Ferry Road

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, May 16-31.

Thefts from Motor Vehicles

On May 17, an officer responded to a residence on Enterprise Boulevard in reference to a theft from a vehicle. The victim advised that an individual entered her unlocked GMC Terrain and removed a key fob that belonged to a second vehicle. The second vehicle was found with the driver’s side door opened. Residents of the area reported suspicious activity around parked vehicles on the same day.

A resident of Island Park Drive reported a theft on May 31. The victim stated that his unlocked Chevy Silverado was entered during the overnight hours and a GoPro camera, valued at $200, was removed from the glove compartment. The center console was rummaged. No surveillance cameras were available in the area.

Identity Theft

A complainant contacted Team 5 on May 19, via telephone, to report that someone had used her personal information, including her social security number, to open a Verizon Wireless account at a store in Mullins, South Carolina.

The victim received a bill for $353 on an account that she never opened.

Weapons Law Violation

On May 20, officers responded to Clements Ferry Road, near Jack Primus, after receiving a report that individuals traveling in two separate vehicles were shooting at each other. After the exchange, the two vehicles sped off northbound on Clements Ferry Road. The complainant, who was driving another vehicle, reported that his car was struck by errant gunfire during the exchange. Casings found on the side of the road in the same area confirmed the report. The case is pending.

Shoplifting

Two shoplifting incidents were reported during the latter half of May. The manager of a business located on Hopewell Lane reported that on May 24, a woman loaded a shopping cart and left the business without paying. When approached, she said she paid for the items, then loaded a car with a male accomplice, and fled the parking lot quickly. Video footage will be turned over to police.

On May 31, a business on Clements Ferry Road was targeted using the same method. Store employees at the business estimate that the stolen groceries were valued around $200. The case is active.

Traffic Enforcement

On May 16, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the City of Charleston’s Police Department, conducted a one-day traffic enforcement saturation with an emphasis on Clements Ferry Road. The operation took place after receiving numerous complaints of increased speeds, collisions, and aggressive driving on CFR.

As a result, 49 tickets and 40 warnings were issued. Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said, “We want to make it clear to motorists that we are always around, and we will continue to conduct proactive patrols to target dangerous drivers. Every driver deserves to arrive to their destination – unharmed.”