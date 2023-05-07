Drum roll, please

There’s a lot of noise coming from the fitness room at the Daniel Pointe Retirement Community on Tuesday mornings. You’d think it was a mini rock concert – as thumping music from the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s blasts from the space. Even those walking by along the outside hall known as “Main Street” can’t help but stop and sway to the beat.

A quick glance in the room and it’s easy to see why. It’s “Cardio Drummers” Tuesday, a day residents are invited to step up, step out and release their inner Ringo Starr.

Standing behind large blue buckets containing giant fitness balls, each participant grabs his or her sticks and prepares for instructions from teacher Lee Worsham.

“Good morning, everybody!” exclaims Worsham. “Are we ready?”

After a few stretching exercises, Worsham kicks off the fun with a song about surfboarding. His pupils raise their arms and pretend to swim, before bringing their sticks down on the balls below.

“That’s it!” shouts Worsham. “You got it!”

The group pulses through a litany of songs with beats you can feel in your chest.

“Side to side,” continues Worsham, as Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” pumps from his speaker. “…Ready for seven hits?”

Smiles break out among the group as they pound on the balls and “shimmy” back and forth.

After 30 minutes of music and motion, it’s time for a cool down.

“Thank you so much” says one class member. “That was great!”

“You burned 320 calories in 30 minutes!” Worsham tells them.

“I better go all day!” a participant yells with a laugh.

And so marks another successful cardio drummers class at Daniel Pointe, where Worsham has been conducting these jam sessions for a little over two years.

“It’s fun, and they don’t know they’re working out!” explained Worsham. “Our background is physical and occupational therapy, so we try to get them to move without realizing they are moving, because when you tell them ‘let’s exercise,’ they’re like mmm, mmm....so when you say ‘let’s hit things and jump around,’ they are all about it!”

And Worsham is very intentional about the things he has each participant do in the class – there is bending at various levels depending on ability, reaching and stretching, moving side to side, foot tapping, and, of course, lots of drum stick action.

“It’s just like a whole body type of workout,” he continued. “I know a lot of them have trouble with bending down, so I start with small things, like small bends or bending in your chair. It can be done standing up or sitting down, depending on the type of class I have. I can have them move around the drums as well...You just have to be a little creative and adaptive when it comes to that.”

And the benefits are more than physical. It has been known to improve mood, help reduce stress and anxiety, alleviate chronic pain, and improve cognitive functioning.

“The socializing is a big aspect of it, and is part of it, but once you get to a certain age you kind of want to stop moving,” added Worsham. “And that is super detrimental to health. Encouragement to move is the biggest thing here.”

That mission is echoed by Daniel Pointe’s Lifestyle Director Cathy Miller, who tries to plan a variety of activities for residents, like the cardio drumming class, to keep residents active.

“The main goal for me with this is to get them out of their apartments, get them together for social and fellowship, and to keep their bodies moving,” she said. “…It’s just been my experience that the ones that don’t get out and active are the ones who decline faster…It’s just about keeping busy!”

Almost all who take part in cardio drumming are regular participants. Daniel Pointe resident Kathy Taylor, joined by her daughter Cherilynn Panko at the June 27 class, has been attending for a couple of years.

“I like this class because of the exercise, because I take extra exercise (personal training)...Feel these legs!” she said, grabbing her upper thigh.

Paulette McLaughlin takes part with her husband, John. “It’s fun and it’s loud and it’s modern – and they play some of my favorite songs!”

“I like all the movement that we make,” added Peggy Donnelly. “Because a lot of times we sit around and don’t do anything. We know the exercises....and we get out there and do them!”

No one is more proud than Worsham, who says he can see a big difference in the progress of his students. Now, they don’t miss a beat!

“When they first started, they had a real hard time keeping the rhythms, which is fine because I just wanted them to come and move,” he explained. “But over time you see them start to develop that rhythm, it’s just that repetition in the brain. Doing it over and over, they start getting better and better. It’s nice to watch them get better at it.”

But the best part is seeing their reactions.

“I love seeing the smiles,” added Worsham. “It’s great – makes my day!”