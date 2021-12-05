Eagle Scout project involves installing oyster reef at DI Waterfront Park

Cosmo Massoglia used to think oysters were just shellfish you roasted or sliced your foot on if you weren’t careful at the beach. Now he knows they are integral to the ecology of the South Carolina coast; filtering water, creating wildlife habitat, and protecting the shoreline from erosion.

The 15-year-old sophomore at Bishop England High School installed an oyster reef at Daniel Island Waterfront Park as part of his Eagle Scout service project for Scouts BSA Troop 519.

“I’m building an oyster reef by the new docks to help prevent erosion of the already shrinking beach and to help remove dangerous chemicals from the water,” Cosmo said. “It should provide a good habitat for small sea life since the construction of the docks may have disrupted their natural habitat and some of the marsh grass had to be taken out.”

Oysters not only provide fare for seafood lovers and income for fisherman, they form reefs that support other marine life including fish, crabs and shrimp. They also improve water quality; a single oyster can filter up to five gallons of water per hour.

“Oysters are extremely useful to the environment,” Cosmo said, “and I have a very passionate Eagle Scout counselor when it comes to the value of oysters.”

SC Oyster Restoration and Enhancement

That counselor is Holly Kight, a wildlife biologist for the South Carolina Oyster Restoration and Enhancement (SCORE) program run by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). SCORE is a community-based oyster habitat restoration project in which volunteers work with scientists to build and monitor new oyster habitat.

“Cosmo contacted me because he wanted to get his Eagle Scout badge and I told him OK, but that’s a high honor and you’re going to have to work for it,” said Kight, who mentored Cosmo for almost a year. “He’s the first Boy Scout I’ve worked with and I’m really proud of him.”

Kight said Cosmo did a great job recycling discarded shells from local restaurants and oyster roasts and recruiting his fellow scouts to help clean the shells. He collected 309 bags of oyster shells weighing more than 11,000 pounds.

Oyster shell recycling is an important component of the SCORE program. Most restaurants and caterers throw away used oyster shells, but it is a valuable resource that when returned to the water provides substrate for young oysters. Currently very few of the oysters harvested in the state are returned to SCDNR for use in habitat restoration.