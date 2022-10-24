Early voting for the 2022 General Election starts today!

You don’t need to wait until November to vote in the upcoming Statewide General Election. You can start voting as early as today.

Early Voting Period Starts on Monday, Oct. 24 (today)

Early voting for the November 8 General Election started today Monday, October 24, 2022. Registered Berkeley County voters may early vote 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through November 5, 2022 at any of the following locations:

Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan, SC 29410

St. Stephen Library: 113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen, SC 29479

You must have your photo ID to vote (or a voter registration card with photo).

Absentee Voting

Absentee-by-mail voting is still available for qualified voters. Request an absentee application in one of the following ways:

Phone : 843-719-4058

Mail : P.O. Box 6122, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

In person : Voter Registration & Elections Office, 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

You must complete, sign, and return your application to the Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office in person or by mail by Friday, October 28 at 5 p.m.

You will receive your absentee ballot in the mail. Vote and return your ballot to Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office by mail or in person no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 8. Photo ID will be required to return your ballot in person. For more information, go HERE.

For all election-related information, visit www.scvotes.gov or the County’s Voter Registration & Elections department page HERE. You may also call 843-719-4056, 843-719-4058 or email webvre@berkeleycountysc.gov